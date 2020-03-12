The Stone Memorial High School Lady Panthers will continue their state tournament run when they take the court Friday at 10 a.m. in Murfreesboro, but many fans won’t be able to attend and cheer on their team.
The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced Thursday it would limit admission to Murphy Center to members of the team, immediate family members and school administrators of the qualifying schools.
The move comes following the declaration of a state of emergency by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.
"We know this is serious. We also know this is especially serious for a neighbors who are elderly. This is why we should all take this seriously even if you are not in the vulnerable population," Lee said.
The new admission procedures mean only 23 members of varsity teams can attend the state tournament beginning Friday. Cheerleaders, bands, mascots and students will not be allowed, the TSSAA said.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases stands at nine, with five cases in Williamson County, two in Davidson County and one each in Shelby and Sullivan counties.
The U.S. reported 938 confirmed cases across 38 states and the District of Columbia Wednesday afternoon. To date, 29 people have died from the virus that causes respiratory illness.
Nationally, the U.S. is restricting travel to 26 European countries and the World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 a pandemic, urging aggressive action from all countries to fight the spread of the virus.
Several colleges and universities, including the University of Tennessee system, Vanderbilt University and Middle Tennessee University — which hosts the girls’ basketball tournament — have all suspended in-person classes temporarily. MTSU is extending its spring break through March 22 and will begin online instruction on March 23, while UT will move classes online until further notice.
Vanderbilt has canceled in-person classes for the remainder of the semester following a health care worker at the university medical center testing positive for the virus.
Covenant Health, which operates Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville, issued a statement that medical staff have been trained to properly identify patients who may have contagious illnesses that could be considered a risk to public health.
“We have protocols in place to assure that patients who may have infectious diseases receive appropriate screenings and care, including isolation if indicated,” the statement said. “We are working hard to ensure we have adequate supplies of gowns, masks and gloves to protect employees who may be asked to care for a patient who has a contagious illness, including COVID-19, and as always, we are following stringent infection control guidelines at our hospitals, nursing homes and clinics.”
Dr. Mark Brown, chief medical officer for Covenant Health, told WATE-TV in Knoxville in February, “For most people, even if they do get exposed to this virus, it’s going to be relatively mild symptoms. In some people it will be a mild cold (or) a fever.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, symptoms may appear within 2-14 days of exposure and include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Anyone who develops symptoms and has been in contact with someone known to have the illness or to have traveled to an area with cases of the virus should call their doctor. Tell them you suspect you may have COVID-19. This allows the medical staff to take proper precautions when you visit.
If you are sick with COVID-19, the CDC says you should stay home except to get medical care. Avoid public areas, public transportation, limit contact with others within your home and with pets and animals.
People who are sick should wear a face mask when around other people to help stop the spread of the respiratory droplets that spread the virus. Individuals caring for someone who is sick may also need a face mask.
While many people may have only a mild illness, some people are at risk of serious illness and complications, including older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions like diabetes, lung disease or heart disease.
Emergency warning signs include difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, and bluish lips or face.
Brown said the recommendations to help limit the chance of exposure to the disease are the same recommendations for avoiding the flu: wash hands often, cover mouth with tissue or elbow when sneezing or coughing, wash hands after sneezing or coughing or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, don’t touch your face, don’t shake hands, disinfect commonly touched items like phones or doorknobs, and stay home if you are sick.
The school system is working to be proactive with COVID-19 and other seasonal virus and bacterial illnesses, with cleaning of hard surfaces.
About a month ago, the department purchased equipment that helps disinfect classrooms, bathrooms and other areas quickly. The machine, a Clorox 360, costs about $4,000 each and it takes several weeks to arrive, Mary Kington, maintenance supervisor, told the Chronicle.
Right now, the 12 schools share the one machine.
“We work with Marsha (Polson, school nurse coordinator), and she tells us where there’s a hot spot,” Kington said.
They work after students leave for the day, applying a thin layer of disinfectant to hard surfaces. It’s not food safe, but classrooms are instructed to keep food in proper containers.
The disinfectant kills viruses and bacteria, but that clean state only lasts until the surface is touched again, making regular cleaning and good hand-washing habits essential to stopping the spread of illnesses.
Organizers of events are grappling with how to proceed as the number of people impacted by COVID-19 increases. The NBA has postponed its season following news that a player tested positive. The NCAA college basketball tournament set to start next week will be played with only essential staff and family members of players in attendance.
The Cumberland County Playhouse issued notice that “the show must go on,” with no changes at this time to their production schedule.
“We remain vigilant, and we are prepared to make decisions based on current recommendations, as well as in response to changing conditions,” said the statement from CEO and Producing Director Bryce McDonald.
The theater staff has increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting public and backstage areas and added alcohol-based sanitizer dispensers in the lobby.
“We also want to encourage anyone who is experiencing cold or flu symptoms to stay home and contact the box office for ticket exchanges,” McDonald said.
