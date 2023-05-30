Tuesday, May 30
Top Gun movie showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Jake Hoot
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, May 31
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd.
and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
or until sellout
Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail:
Black Mountain
Grassy Cove
7- or 4.5-mile hike
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
Carpool $2
Text 717-571-4120
Cumberland Swing
Experience
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Free
931-484-6790
Roland Rock
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Thursday, June 1
Truly Clueless
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Plateau Chapter Hike
Stonehenge Trail
Fairfield Glade
3.1-mile hike
Heatherhurst Golf Course
Parking Lot
421 Stonehenge Dr.
5:30 p.m.
Friday, June 2
Flip Flop Friday
Friday at the Crossroads
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
The Cumberland Outlaws
Social Brew
140 N Main St.
8-10 p.m.
931-456-2739
Drew Robbins
Los Toritos of Crossville
224 Peavine Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-484-2221
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7-8:30 p.m.
Free
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Fun Friday Art Reception
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m.
931-707-7249
Saturday, June 3
The Cumberland Outlaws
Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0119
Firefly Night
Dirty Girls Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
6-9 p.m.
$0-$10
931-742-0299
Reagan Day Dinner
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
6-8 p.m.
$35-$240
931-484-6431
Delnora LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Wine on the Plateau
The Square in Fairfield Glade
105 Stonehenge Dr.
2-4 p.m.
$25/advance; $30/at event
Tickets at The Center, Fairfield Glade First National Bank, Chestnut Hill Winery, Good Times, Peavine Wine & Spirits or from any Fairfield Glade Rotary member
Event moves to The Center in case of rain
ThePlateau
Write Away author group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. Beginners
10:30 a.m. Intermediate
11:30 a.m. Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Into Lace on a Rigid Heddle
The Yarn Patch
68 N. Main St.
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$45
931-707-1255
Jazz Night
The Beef & Barrel
Restaurant & Lounge
1112 West Ave.
6-8 p.m.
931-456-9211
TTA Plateau Chapter - National Trails Day Trail Maintenance
Black Mountain
Crab Orchard
7:30 a.m.
Carpool from Dorton Methodist Church (3405 Hwy. 70 E.)
$2
931-335-9360
Walk in the Woods
Stonehenge Trail
226 Stonehenge Dr.
11:30 a.m.
Meet at Heatherhurst Golf Club (421 Stonehenge Dr.)
404-790-3945
Monday, June 5
Foxfire Newgrass
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Children’s Summer Reading Kick-Off
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
931-484-6790
Summer Skate Camp
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
$100
931-484-0200
Tuesday, June 6
Fair Isle Knitting for
Beginners
The Yarn Patch
68 N. Main St.
10:30 a.m.-noon
$45
931-707-1255
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Teen Summer
Reading Kick-Off
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4-6 p.m.
931-484-6790
Summer Skate Camp
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
$100
931-484-0200
The Bicho Brothers
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m., Free
Moana movie showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
2 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Smorgasbord Class:
Coffee Filter Flowers
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$25/members, $30/guests
931-707-7249
Wednesday, June 7
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd.
and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
or until sellout
Von Musick
The Beef and Barrel
Restaurant & Lounge
1112 West Ave.
5:30-8:30 p.m.
931-456-9211
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
937-499-4210
Summer Skate Camp
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
$100
931-484-0200
TTA Chapter Hike
Fall Creek Falls State Park
Prater Place Trail
Spencer, TN
Carpool leaves 7:30 a.m. from Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
$5
931-267-2243
Thursday, June 8
Steep Creek
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Bright Star Touring Theatre - Aesop’s Fables
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2 p.m.
931-484-6790
Teen Breakout Room
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4:30-5:45 p.m.
931-484-6790
Summer Skate Camp
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
$100
931-484-0200
Highway 96
Musical Road Trip
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$20-$25
931-484-6133
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Children’s Summer Art Class
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
Friday, June 9
Annual United Fund
Variety Show
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$15
931-484-6133
Paper Mache Lamb Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
$50
931-787-5838
Science Fridays w/ Mr. Brian
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon-1:30 p.m.
Ages 7-10
931-484-6790
Summer Skate Camp
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
$100
931-484-0200
Sea Turtle oil painting class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
5-8 p.m.
$50, plus $10 material fee
931-787-5838
Saturday, June 10
Tennessee Smart Yards
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Paint Like Bob Ross
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
$60
931-787-5838
A Songwriter’s Circle
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. Beginners
10:30 a.m. Intermediate
11:30 a.m. Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Kids Fishing Derby
Meadow Park Lake
1437 City Lake Rd.
7 a.m.
Free for ages 4-16
931-788-2034
www.crossvilleleisureservices.com
Upper Cumberland Pride
Cumberland County
Courthouse Lawn
2 N. Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
Art in the Park
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
931-707-7249
Rock Painting for Kids
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Children must be
accompanied by adult
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Walk in the Woods
Kirkstone Trail
11:30 a.m.
404-790-3945
Sunday, June 11
Art in the Park
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
931-707-7249
Monday, June 12
Veteran & Military
Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Craft Mondays
with Miss Patty
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1 p.m., or 2 p.m.
Up to 6 years old
931-484-6790
Science Mondays
with Mr. Brian
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-1:45 p.m., or 2-2:45 p.m.
Ages 7-11
931-484-6790
Board Game Night
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4:30-6:30 p.m.
Free
931-484-6790
California Dreamin’
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, June 13
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Artists Peer Review &
Discussion Group
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
931-707-7249
