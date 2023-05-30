IMG_1915.jpg

Tuesday, May 30

Top Gun movie showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Jake Hoot

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, May 31

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. 

and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

or until sellout

 

Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail: 

Black Mountain

Grassy Cove

7- or 4.5-mile hike

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

Carpool $2

Text 717-571-4120

 

Cumberland Swing 

Experience

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

Free

931-484-6790

 

Roland Rock

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Thursday, June 1

Truly Clueless

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Plateau Chapter Hike

Stonehenge Trail

Fairfield Glade

3.1-mile hike

Heatherhurst Golf Course

Parking Lot

421 Stonehenge Dr.

5:30 p.m.

 

Friday, June 2

Flip Flop Friday

Friday at the Crossroads

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

Social Brew

140 N Main St.

8-10 p.m.

931-456-2739

 

Drew Robbins

Los Toritos of Crossville

224 Peavine Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-484-2221

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7-8:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Fun Friday Art Reception

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

 

Saturday, June 3

The Cumberland Outlaws

Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0119

 

Firefly Night

Dirty Girls Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

6-9 p.m.

$0-$10

931-742-0299

 

Reagan Day Dinner

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

6-8 p.m.

$35-$240

931-484-6431

bottomslinda47@gmail.com

Delnora LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Wine on the Plateau

The Square in Fairfield Glade

105 Stonehenge Dr.

2-4 p.m.

$25/advance; $30/at event

Tickets at The Center, Fairfield Glade First National Bank, Chestnut Hill Winery, Good Times, Peavine Wine & Spirits or from any Fairfield Glade Rotary member

Event moves to The Center in case of rain

facebook.com/WineOn

ThePlateau

Write Away author group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790

nancy.lyn@hotmail.com

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. Beginners

10:30 a.m. Intermediate

11:30 a.m. Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Into Lace on a Rigid Heddle

The Yarn Patch

68 N. Main St.

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$45

931-707-1255

 

Jazz Night

The Beef & Barrel 

Restaurant & Lounge

1112 West Ave.

6-8 p.m.

931-456-9211

 

TTA Plateau Chapter - National Trails Day Trail Maintenance

Black Mountain

Crab Orchard

7:30 a.m.

Carpool from Dorton Methodist Church (3405 Hwy. 70 E.)

$2

931-335-9360

ttachairperson68@gmail.com

 

Walk in the Woods

Stonehenge Trail

226 Stonehenge Dr.

11:30 a.m.

Meet at Heatherhurst Golf Club (421 Stonehenge Dr.)

404-790-3945

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

 

Monday, June 5

Foxfire Newgrass

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Children’s Summer Reading Kick-Off

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-3 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Summer Skate Camp

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

$100

931-484-0200

 

Tuesday, June 6

Fair Isle Knitting for 

Beginners

The Yarn Patch

68 N. Main St.

10:30 a.m.-noon

$45

931-707-1255

 

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Teen Summer 

Reading Kick-Off

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4-6 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Summer Skate Camp

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

$100

931-484-0200

 

The Bicho Brothers

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m., Free

 

Moana movie showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

2 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Smorgasbord Class: 

Coffee Filter Flowers

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$25/members, $30/guests

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, June 7

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. 

and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

or until sellout

 

Von Musick

The Beef and Barrel 

Restaurant & Lounge

1112 West Ave.

5:30-8:30 p.m.

931-456-9211

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-499-4210

Summer Skate Camp

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

$100

931-484-0200

 

TTA Chapter Hike 

Fall Creek Falls State Park

Prater Place Trail

Spencer, TN

Carpool leaves 7:30 a.m. from Central Baptist Church 

1346 S. Main St.

$5

931-267-2243

 

Thursday, June 8

Steep Creek

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Bright Star Touring Theatre - Aesop’s Fables

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Teen Breakout Room

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4:30-5:45 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Summer Skate Camp

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

$100

931-484-0200

 

Highway 96 

Musical Road Trip

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$25

931-484-6133

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Friday, June 9

Annual United Fund 

Variety Show

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

 

Paper Mache Lamb Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

$50

931-787-5838

 

Science Fridays w/ Mr. Brian

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon-1:30 p.m.

Ages 7-10

931-484-6790

 

Summer Skate Camp

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

$100

931-484-0200

 

Sea Turtle oil painting class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

5-8 p.m.

$50, plus $10 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Saturday, June 10

Tennessee Smart Yards

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Paint Like Bob Ross

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

$60

931-787-5838

 

A Songwriter’s Circle

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. Beginners

10:30 a.m. Intermediate

11:30 a.m. Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Kids Fishing Derby

Meadow Park Lake

1437 City Lake Rd.

7 a.m.

Free for ages 4-16

931-788-2034

www.crossvilleleisureservices.com

 

Upper Cumberland Pride

Cumberland County 

Courthouse Lawn

2 N. Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Art in the Park

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

931-707-7249

Rock Painting for Kids

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Children must be

accompanied by adult

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Walk in the Woods

Kirkstone Trail

11:30 a.m.

404-790-3945

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

 

Sunday, June 11

Art in the Park

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Monday, June 12

Veteran & Military 

Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Craft Mondays 

with Miss Patty

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1 p.m., or 2 p.m.

Up to 6 years old

931-484-6790

 

Science Mondays 

with Mr. Brian

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-1:45 p.m., or 2-2:45 p.m.

Ages 7-11

931-484-6790

 

Board Game Night

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4:30-6:30 p.m.

Free

931-484-6790

 

California Dreamin’

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, June 13

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Artists Peer Review & 

Discussion Group

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

931-707-7249

