A man who pleaded guilty last month to drug possession and auto theft pleaded guilty to an information Tuesday, admitting he caused over $1,000 in damage to jail property while serving his sentence.
Henry Thomas Butler, 32, pleaded guilty to the information charging vandalism of more than $1,000 and received a one-year jail sentence, consecutive to the two-year sentence he pleaded go on Sept. 4.
Assistant District Attorney said Butler damaged a kiosk in the county jail of the Justice Center on Sept. 11 — one week after beginning to serve his sentence — making the machine inoperable.
Butler was in jail after pleading guilty to being arrested in a vehicle reported stolen in DeKalb County on Aug. 2. During that arrest, more than .5 grams of meth was discovered. He pleaded guilty to theft of property and attempted possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and received a two-year sentence.
In addition to tacking on a third year in prison, Butler also agreed to paying the county $1,019 restitution for the damage.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Arraignment
•Jimmy Harold Clark, rape of a child, continued to Jan. 20.
•Delores May Cravens, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug, two counts of simple possession, theft of merchandise, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of second offense driving on a suspended license, continued to Dec. 7 at which time Cravens is to return to court with an attorney.
•Tassie Kay Herron, simple possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Dec. 7.
•Bradley Bernard Hill, felony possession of methamphetamine, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Hill and continued to Nov. 10.
•Sean Stephen Meillarec, domestic assault, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Meillarec and continued to the Jan. 12 discussion docket and Jan. 20 deadline docket.
•Paul Richard Mills, felony possession of methamphetamine and introducing contraband into a penal institution, continued to Jan. 20.
•Jeremy Raymond Nolette, simple possession of methamphetamine, continued to Jan. 20.
•Charlton Cole Reed, four counts of theft of property of up to $1,000, two counts of theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, reckless endangerment, domestic assault, criminal trespassing, driving on a revoked license and one case in boundover status, Nathan Clouse appointed to represent Reed and continued to Dec. 7.
•Marshall Shane Ridley, five counts of home improvement fraud, continued to Jan. 20.
•Christy Diane Sherrill, falsifying a drug test, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Jan. 20.
•Kevin Sherrill, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to Jan. 20.
•Leslie Diane Stump, assault, indecent exposure, resisting a stop, arrest or search and disorderly conduct, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Stump and continued to the Jan. 12 discussion docket and Jan. 20 deadline docket.
•Christopher Dean Thomas, reckless endangerment, fifth offense driving under the influence, per se and second offense driving under the influence, continued to Jan. 20.
Deadline Docket
•Jerry Lynn Ashburn, felony possession of methamphetamine, theft of property of up to $1,000, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Dec. 7.
•James Edward Carter Jr., burglary, two counts of theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, three counts of theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, continued to Dec. 7.
•Mark George Chambers, sexual exploitation of a minor — 100 images, continued to Dec. 7.
•David Wayne Chenault, aggravated assault, bond reinstated and continued to Dec. 7.
•Jacob Elliott Crissman, driving under the influence, per se, summons issued for Dec. 7.
•Derrick Kane Foister, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property of up to $1,000, forgery of $1,000 to $2,500, forgery of up to $1,000, identity theft, forgery by uttering and three counts of criminal simulation, continued to Dec. 7.
•Tonya Dawn Mahan, felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of a Schedule VI drug, continued to Nov. 10.
•Cory Bernard Robinson, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, simple possession of marijuana and driver’s license violation, continued to Nov. 10.
•Leonard Theodore Rogers, aggravated assault, assault and resisting a stop, arrest or search, continued to Dec. 7.
•Edward Junior Sherrill, two counts of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, simple possession of methamphetamine, two counts of simple possession and one case in boundover status, continued to Nov. 10.
•Bobby Allen Smith Jr., felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Jan. 20.
•Cassandra Danielle Walker, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Dec. 7.
•Carolyn Marie Williams, aggravated assault and two cases in boundover status, continued to Jan. 15.
Motion/hearings
•Adam Nicholas Collins, three counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of meth, theft of property of more than $1,000, theft of merchandise of more than $1,000, tampering with evidence, possession of a weapon by a felon, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of driving on a suspended license, bond revocation hearing continued to Nov. 10.
•Sandy Leander McClellon, felony possession of methamphetamine, forgery of up to $1,000, probation violation, simple possession and no driver’s license, furlough granted to attend long-term in-house treatment program.
•Steven Daniel Reed, felony possession of methamphetamine, presented certificate of completion of Drug Court and placed back on supervised probation with request to transfer supervision to Fentress County pending.
Continued boundover
The following defendants have cases pending before the grand jury and are to return to court on Jan. 15, unless otherwise noted, to learn if action was taken on their cases.
•Payson Kenneth Bartlett, Patrick Douglas Breeding, Rony Noe Ambrocio Cruz, Casey Joe Dixon, William Douglas Gentry, Gary Paul Graham, Shana Renee Hinch (forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing), Jessica Lynn Layman and Carol Lee Shell.
