Kelly Shepherd, owner of The Flying Pig barbecue restaurant in Crossville, has quietly been feeding a meal to graduating seniors over the past years.
It is a project close to his heart but not one that he publicly announced over the years. This year, things are different with the school closures and stay-home orders related to the COVID-19 virus. Shepherd is concerned about getting the word out to the graduating seniors about his offer.
“I am a high school dropout, and this is a project that is close to my heart. I enjoy honoring the graduating seniors but do not do it to toot my own horn or bring attention to myself. I just enjoy doing it,” said Shepherd.
With schools having been abruptly suspended and seniors scattering across the county, “I want to do all I can to get the word out to the graduating seniors,” Shepherd continued.
That is why it is important that seniors graduating from Cumberland County High School, Phoenix School and Stone Memorial High School set aside the date of May 16 for a get-together with classmates and meal in their honor.
The Flying Pig will be providing a sack lunch of smoked hotdogs, chips, snack cake and drinks free to honor the seniors’ achievements.
Saturday, Shepherd will be set up across from Dave Kirk Automotive on Hwy. 127 N. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. He and administrators and teachers from the school system will be handing out sack lunches to all Cumberland County Class of 2020 graduates.
“It is my hope that local residents will stop by and cheer the seniors on as they drive through to pick up their meals,” Shepherd said. “Social distancing will still be in effect and the rule of the day.”
