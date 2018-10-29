Interchange Business Park in Crossville has been added to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s Select Tennessee Certified Sites.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster commented, “This is the perfect example of what can happen with three parties — the city, the county and the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce — are working in concert to make a project come together and this wasn’t days of work; but, literally years.”
The city and Cumberland County have been jointly developing an industrial site in the park that includes a 200,000-plus-square-foot building pad on 20 acres of property. Both the city and county contributed $250,000 toward the building pad construction with another $500,000 coming from a state grant.
When complete, the site will be ready for the eventual industrial owner to finish their facility according to their needs. The building pad could even be split into two facilities.
James Mayberry, mayor of Crossville, said, “This announcement is not the end of the Interchange Business Park’s story, but is only the beginning. Until there is a business (maybe two) that occupies this 20-acre site, this remains an option to help us to attract new industry to our community. Now we must market the pad to a company looking to employ at least 100 individuals at competitive wages.”
The Crossville City Council has approved listing the site for $100,000 per acre with requirements buyers commit to bringing 100 new jobs paying at least 10 percent higher than the current average wage.
“Some wondered why we were investing over $100,000 in the Target Industry/Workforce Study back in May of 2017, and now we have the answer,” Brad Allamong, president of the Chamber, said. “The pad site, now a premier site in the state of Tennessee, will be marketed by us to the targeted companies identified in the study and also marketed on the state of Tennessee’s Site.”
Mayberry noted, “Interchange Business Park has seen two significant developments within the last year, the expansion of the SKF building — a partner in the CoLinx family of companies — and the location of Maverik Oils out of California. Once again, this success proves if you have the site which is ready for development, you are going to have industrial expansion and relocation. Sitting right beside Interstate 40, we are in a prime location for growth — this is good for everyone.”
“During my campaign, I talked a lot about working together,” Foster said. “We haven’t skipped a beat, and great things are ahead for our community if we just commit to continuing our partnership with the city/county and Chamber.”
Launched in 2012, the Select Tennessee program helps communities prepare industrial sites for private investment and job creation. The program sets rigorous standards to give companies detailed and reliable information during the site selection process.
Participating sites are listed on the state’s website with additional marketing efforts to attract prospective industrial buyers.
There are 57 sites certified in Tennessee. Halls Industrial Site and Walker East Industrial Park in Ripley were also added to the program.
“Having a strong lineup of shovel-ready sites in Tennessee is one of our main advantages when recruiting companies to our state,” said Bob Rolfe, commissioner of the department. “With the assistance of the Select Tennessee Certified Site program, we are not only making sure our Tennessee communities are ahead of the game in economic development, it also reassures companies that Tennessee is taking the initiative to make sure our state is the perfect location for companies looking to build new manufacturing facilities or expand operations.”
To date, 16 companies have invested $1.5 billion in capital investment to construct facilities on certified sites, accounting for more than 6,600 new job commitments.
To qualify, sites must have at least 20 acres of developable land for industrial operations, documented environmental conditions and geotechnical analysis, existing onsite utilities or a formal plan to extend utilities to the site, and truck-quality road access.
The state partnered with Austin Consulting to administer the certified sites program.
Charles Slife, location consultant with the company, said, “Through the Select Tennessee Certified Sites Program, communities across Tennessee are positioning properties for significant capital investment and job creation. Tennessee’s three newest certified sites have undergone thorough vetting and have been or will be graded, making them particularly compelling locations for manufacturing investment."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.