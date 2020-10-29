The Cumberland County man accused of breaking into a closed business and stealing a handgun has pleaded guilty in Criminal Court and received a four-year sentence.
Stuart Chandler Cole, 26, whose address when arrested on July 26 was listed as Tabor Loop, pleaded guilty to an information charging burglary and possession of a handgun by a felon and received a four-year sentence to be served at 30 percent.
Cole was given credit for 48 days served prior to his guilty plea.
A charge of theft of property was dropped as a result of the guilty plea.
Cole was charged with breaking into the Metal Life, a busines located off Caroynah Rd. and Plateau Rd., on July 1. During the burglary, a handgun was stolen from the office.
An anonymous source told sheriff’s investigators at the time that the man who broke into the business in 2017 was the same person who broke into the building this summer.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Guilty pleas
•Carol Annette Crabtree, charged with felony possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery and possession of drug paraphernalia, pleaded guilty to possession of less than .5 grams of meth for sale and received a seven-year prison sentence at 30 percent, was fined $2,000, forfeits any property seized and is given credit for 230 days already served.
Paraphernalia was dismissed. The charge stems from a May 7, 2017 traffic stop by Deputy Sgt. Sean Mullikin and former deputy Koby Wilson.
•Desiree Christine Taylor, 43, charged with probation violation and introducing contraband into a penal institution, pleaded guilty to both charges and is to furlough into Drug Court intensive treatment. Taylor received a four-year sentence for the contraband charge and has a four-year sentence on the probation violation charge. If she fails to successfully complete Drug Court, she will be facing eight years in prison.
All other charges were dropped in exchange for the plea. Taylor received credit for 304 days already served in jail.
The new charge stems from an arrest by Crossville Police on Dec. 4, 2019, during which methamphetamine was found in her possession at the jail.
•Christopher Todd Houston, 50, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine for resale and received a six-year prison sentence, suspended to supervised probation, with fine and court costs waived. The charge stems from a Sept. 20, 2019 arrest.
•Jamie N. Hamlin, 43, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of a Schedule V drug for resale occurring on April 19 and received a one-year sentence. Hamlin qualified for judicial diversion and was placed on probation for one year with fine waived. The charge stems from an arrest during a traffic stop.
•Christopher Ray Farr, 25, pleaded guilty to an information charging attempted tampering with evidence occurring on March 3 and received a two-year prison sentence to serve. Farr was given 23 days credit for time served prior to his plea. The charge stems from a traffic stop.
•Brian Edward Elmore, 46, pleaded guilty to an information charging attempted criminal simulation and felony evading arrest and received a two-year and one-day sentence with court costs waived.
The criminal simulation stems from a Dec. 27, 2019, arrest by the sheriff’s office during which $3,100 in bills was seized. The felony evading stems from a March 15 flight from deputies. All other charges were dismissed.
Elmore is being given credit for 36 days already served.
•Brandon Wyatt Barnes, 24, pleaded guilty to an information charging forgery under $1,000. The charge stems from the presentation of a fraudulent check to Cumberland County Bank on May 27. The plea is to run concurrent with a probation violation sentence in General Sessions Court. Barnes is being given credit for 34 days served prior to his guilty plea.
•Bridget Ann McBee, 20, pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of property of more than $1,000 (auto theft) occurring Sept. 20. McBee received a two-year suspended sentence with credit for 11 days already served, and is to pay restitution at $500 per month to the victim.
•Andrew Patrick Taylor, 31, pleaded guilty to an information charging identity theft and received a two-year sentence to serve, concurrently with probation violation sentence. He is to pay $800 restitution to a family member. The theft stems from the forging of checks on June 29.
Probation violations
•Samuel Christopher Abney, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Abney and probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 2.
•Randy Richard Bilbrey, probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 2.
•Lonnie Gene Byrd, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and agreed to serve the balance of his sentence.
•Troy Wayne Campbell, probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 2.
•Tyler Lynn Crisp, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 27.
•George Richard Griffin, probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 2.
•Miranda Dawn Hinds, pleaded guilty to a violation and given credit for time already served in jail.
•Randy Leander McClellon, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and agreed to serve his four-year prison sentence with application to attend Adult and Teen Challenge treatment program pending.
•Donnie Cordell McIntire, probation violation, fine and court costs waived, to pay $500 restitution by Nov. 2.
•William Chad Meadows, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Meadows and probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 2.
•Racheal Kay Pendergrass, probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 2 with Drug Court application pending.
•Charles Dewayne Shultz, pleaded guilty to the probation violation and is to serve balance of sentence with credit for time served.
•Jacob Lee Seth Snyder, pleaded guilty to the probation violation and is to serve the balance of his sentence.
•Travis Lee Stoker, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Stoker and probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 2.
•Desiree Christine Powell Taylor, pleaded guilty to probation violations and to serve balance of a sentence, with furlough to attend treatment program at Adult and Teen Challenge granted.
•Rahael Celest Wilder, probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 2.
•Logan Gage Zellner, pleaded guilty to the probation violation and is to lose judicial diversion, serve 90 days in jail and then transfer to house arrest supervision of community corrections.
Deadline docket
•Jonathan William McDonald, driving under the influence and two counts of simple possession, continued to Dec. 2.
•Cory Bernard Robinson, possession of a Schedule II drug, simple possession of marijuana and driver’s license violation, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Robinson and continued to Oct. 27.
•Chase Michael Anthony Welch, felony possession of methamphetamine, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Welch and continued to Dec. 7.
•Joseph Donald McIntire, no action taken on changing Sept. 11 sentence to serve his eight years at 35 percent, based on past criminal history and new charge. An appeal on that ruling may be pending.
Report with attorney
•Devin Cody Stokes, simple possession of methamphetamine, continued to Dec. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.