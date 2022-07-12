A man accused of passing bogus $50 bills at Walmart pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court and received a two-year sentence to serve.
Aquil Karim Bush, 42, was accused of entering the Crossville Walmart on March 14 and purchasing a mixer priced at $459 using counterfeit $50 bills.
The incident was investigated by Crossville Police Sgt. Chrystal Massey and Ptls. Justin Farmer and Corey Kelsch.
The mixer and additional bogus bills were recovered during the investigation.
A charge of criminal impersonation filed when Bush provided authorities with a false name was dropped in exchange for the guilty plea.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Set for trial
• Bobby Gene Barnes, aggravated burglary and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000; set for trial Dec. 8.
• Robert David Morse, first-degree murder; trial set to begin June 28 was postponed and case continued to Aug. 19 at which time a new trial date will be set.
• Kelly Renee Debord, auto burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000 and vandalism of up to $1,000; trial set June 23 was postponed. This case was continued to Aug. 27 for a new trial date of settlement of the case. Aggravated assault, domestic assault, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and assault; all continued for tracking to Aug. 27.
Deadline docket
• James Dean Adams, child abuse, neglect or endangerment; continued to Aug. 19.
• Edith Wauneta Arnold, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000 and filing false sales tax returns; continued to Aug. 19.
• Melissa Ann Baker, two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear; ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
• Justin Hill Barnes, aggravated arson, reckless endangerment, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, possession of explosive device, evading arrest and reckless driving; mental evaluation pending and continued to Aug. 9.
• Isaac Benjamin Carreras, rape, rape of a child and statutory rape; continued to Aug 19.
• Vickey Michelle Cockrell, aggravated assault and domestic assault; continued to Aug. 19.
• Jacob Elliott Crisman, driving under the influence; continued to Aug. 3.
• Branson Allen Thomas Eldridge, reckless endangerment and possession of less than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery; continued to Aug. 19.
• Michael Scott Elliott, aggravated burglary, two counts of theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, evading arrest and simple possession; continued to Aug. 19.
• Brian Edward Elmore, aggravated burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500; continued to Aug. 19.
• Frances Nicole Emerson, reckless endangerment; continued to Aug. 19.
• Steven Lamont Green, theft of services of $2,500 to $10,000 and possession of a Schedule VI drug for sale and/or delivery; continued to Aug. 19.
• Joseph Michael Grimme, possession of meth with intent to sale and/or deliver, domestic assault, violation of conditional release, failure to render aid at an injury crash and driving on a revoked license; continued.
• John Wayne Hamby, rape of a child; Public Defender’s Office allowed to withdraw from the case, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Hamby and continued to Sept. 7.
• Jedidah Josiah Allan Hoskins Jr., aggravated assault and one case in bound-over status; continued to Aug. 19.
• Darren Wayne Joiner, aggravated assault and domestic assault; continued to Aug. 19.
• Quinten Eugene McDaniel, rape; continued to Aug. 19.
• Donald Cordell McIntire, solicitation of a minor/rape of a child (statute wording); continued to Aug. 19.
• Brian Daniel McNeal, fourth offense driving under the influence, first offense driving under the influence and second offense driving on a revoked license; continued to Aug. 3.
• Eileen Lynn Baragona Norris, two counts of possession of meth for sale and/or delivery, driving under the influence, theft of property of up to $1,000 and one case in bound-over status; continued to July 6.
• Mechelle Louise Pyles, possession of meth with intent, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony; dropped after ruling of incompetency.
• Jerry Wayne Sherrill, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia; continued to Aug. 19.
• Kevin Sherrill, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000; continued to Aug. 19.
Motion/hearings
• John Warren Nostrom, post-conviction motion hearing continued to Aug. 19.
• Tommy Otis Smith, possession of less than .5 grams of cocaine; continued to Aug. 19.
• William Joseph Stewart, reckless endangerment; continued to Aug. 19.
• Christopher Dean Thomas, fifth offense driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and second offense driving on a revoked license; continued to Aug. 3.
• Moneisha Denadriea Thomas, statutory rape; continued to Aug. 19.
• Steven Michael Tompkins, vandalism of $2,500 to $10,000, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear; ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
• Christopher Ryan Turbett, second offense driving under the influence and possession of a handgun while under the influence, continued to Aug. 19.
• Alicia Dawn Turner, aggravated burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500; continued to Aug. 19.
• James Sherman Williams, rape and incest; evaluation pending and continued to Aug. 19.
Arraignment
• Jonathan Cole Treadway, possession of a weapon by a felon; continued to Aug. 19.
Probation violations
• Pamela Sue Copley, probation violation hearing continued to July 15.
• Lillian Irene Sheffield, pled guilty to a probation violation of obtaining a new charge(s), to serve 180 days in jail with 170 days already served and then be released back on probation.
• Cassie Ann Lester, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Lester and probation violation hearing continued to July 15.
• John Glenn McDonald, probation violation hearing continued to July 15.
• Talin Martan Miller, probation violation hearing continued to July 6 with treatment application pending.
• Jason Lee Slaven, pled guilty to a probation violation and was granted furlough — and must complete — continued treatment at the Hope Center.
• Jeffery Lynn Tabor, Patrick Hayes appointed to represent Tabor and probation violation hearing continued to July 15.
• Zachary Scott Walden, pled guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of an 11-month, 29-day sentence with credit for 180 days already served in jail.
• Henry Lee Wilson, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Wilson and continued to April 15.
• Robin Marie Latesky, pled guilty to a probation violation and was released on good behavior probation conditional that she leave immediately to live in Utah.
