The Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency is looking to add a little comfort to the stops along its Go Upper Cumberland bus route.
Thanks to funding from the IMPROVE Act, signed in 2017, the agency plans to build three shelters in Crossville at the Art Circle Public Library, Garrison Park and Save-A-Lot — at no cost to the city or county.
Two other shelters are planned for Crossville, though sites have not yet been determined.
The Cumberland County Commission approved the location of the shelter at the library, which is county property, during its Sept. 20 meeting following the recommendation of the county’s building and grounds committee, which met Sept. 7.
The Go Upper Cumberland Crossville bus service operates two routes — blue and gold — running Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. The blue route is available Friday from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Stops on the blue route include the UCHRA hub on West Ave., Kroger, Autumn Apartments, Azalea Apartments, Bread of Life Rescue Mission, Crossville Housing Authority, Art Circle Public Library, Twin Oaks Apartments, Walmart and Pinewood Dr.
The gold route begins at the hub on West Ave., and goes to Walmart, Save-A-Lot, Art Circle Public Library, Cumberland Medical Center, Cumberland County Health Department, Bread of Life Rescue Mission, Garrison Park, Jacob’s Crossing Apartments, Food City and Kroger.
In addition to the fixed stops, the buses will take riders off route who request a deviated stop when boarding the bus.
Riders who are not at a bus stop can wave to the bus for a pick up.
Fares are $1 per trip, with half-price for veterans, disabled residents and seniors. Frequent riders can purchase one-day passes and monthly passes.
Bus service is not offered on New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Day, President’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.
The IMPROVE Act increased state fees and taxes, such as the gas tax and fees for electric vehicles to fund road projects and transportation projects in the state.
The commission also approved easements to the city of Crossville for construction of new sidewalks in the downtown area. The construction easements in front of the Cumberland County Courthouse and county-owned property on the other side of Main St., including Memorial Park, the Milo Lemert Building, the Military Memorial Museum and the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce.
The agreements also include a permanent utility easement behind the Stone Museum on the courthouse lawn. This will provide access to controls of underground electrical systems.
Work will continue on a county archives project following the approval of a resolution for architectural services. The county approved up to $1.6 million for the project last year. The county used $1.125 million of those funds to purchase the former Progressive Savings Bank building south of Crossville. The remaining funds will go toward construction of a secure records storage room at the bank and some internal renovations.
Upland Design Group had been selected as the architect for an archives project in June 2020. That project, at the current archives site, came in over budget and did not proceed. However, the commission approved entering a contract for professional services with the local architectural firm for the revised archives project.
The resolution was approved with Jim Blalock and Deborah Holbrook, 8th District commissioners, voting against.
In other business, the county beer board approved the following permits prior to the full commission meeting:
•Casa Grande Mexican Restaurant, 5429 Peavine Rd., on-premises permit
•Dog House Bar and Grill, 712 Pomona Rd., on- and off-premises permit
•Dollar General, 12633 Hwy. 127 North, off-premises permit
•Pomona Market, 4456 Sparta Hwy., off-premises permit
