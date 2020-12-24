Members of the Cumberland County Board of Education approved a contract with a local staffing agency to recruit bus drivers for the school system, but the decision was not without controversy as some members expressed concerns with the agreement.
“I don’t like the idea of contracted drivers. Period,” said Shirley Parris, 3rd District representative. “We need to have our own drivers like we always have.
“And if we have a problem, pay the drivers.”
The staffing agreement, approved on a 5-3 vote, with Small Biz Staffing was considered as an alternate method of recruiting drivers for the school system. Currently, several mechanics and members of the transportation department are covering routes and taking double routes.
“We do not have enough bus drivers,” Director of Schools Ina Maxwell said. In October, they reported a need for 10 additional drivers.
Kim Bray, human resources supervisor, said, “At three months, if we think they’re good enough, we will hire them as a Cumberland County employee. And if she doesn’t bring us anybody, we owe her nothing.”
The school system pays drivers $44-$79 a day, based on longevity. Full-time drivers can also get fully-paid medical insurance through the school system and purchase family coverage.
Drivers work, on average, about four hours a day, with morning and evening routes.
Under the staffing agreement, the school system would pay Small Biz Staffing an hourly fee of $21.75, with drivers paid from that at a rate of $15 per hour.
“On average, they will be paid less because they will be provided no benefits,” said Bray.
Chris King, 6th District representative, questioned why drivers would want to work for the staffing agency instead of directly for the school system.
Bray said, “This allows someone to help us recruit. We get try them out to see if we like them and they like us. Then they would be hired.”
The drivers must be licensed and pass all required background checks, she explained. The school system would also provide training in rules and procedures before any drivers transport students.
The school system’s liability insurance still covers contracted drivers.
Stace Karge, 9th District representative, said the contract committee had asked many of the same questions when it reviewed the contract in October. That panel had approved the agreement due to the need for additional bus drivers.
“The general consensus was to give us a pool of drivers that are immediately ready, trained and ready to go and already vetted,” Karge said. “It expedites the entire process to get us some drivers.”
Becky Hamby, 7th District representative, said this was her first time hearing about the staffing agreement.
“I’m confused why we are using a contract company. We’re going to be paying them more money. Why wouldn’t we just — I have a lot of questions so I’m not ready to vote on this,” she said.
Karge said the school system had attempted various methods for recruiting drivers. Last year, the board approved driver incentives that include a safety and attendance bonus, paying drivers who are also teachers for snow days, and hiring bus attendants to assist with behavioral issues on buses. The school system also pays for Department of Transportation physicals for all bus drivers
“To get the drivers, we have done everything. They have turned over every rock to get some bus drivers, and we’re still not successful,” Karge said.
Parris said, “And we’re going to pay a company rather of advertising for drivers and give them more benefits where we can get the drivers. I’ll never agree with this.”
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, said Cumberland County was not unique in its need for additional bus drivers. School systems across the country report difficulty finding enough drivers.
“I’m willing to try anything to get good people driving our kids. We’ve tried everything we have the ability to do,” he said.
Hamby said, “Other than a raise.”
Brock suggested she address her concern to the budget committee for the 2021-’22 budget.
“Every employee deserves more money,” he said. “We’ve gone through a terrible time that nobody could imagine, and our people have preformed like troopers. Unfortunately, we don’t have the money.”
Parris continued to doubt the program would be successful.
“It has never been the safest thing to do for the children, period. I’ve lived in places where my child was to ride a contracted bus to school, and I would not let them ride the bus. They’re not like our employees,” Parris said.
Parris was a Cumberland County school bus driver for many years before being elected to the board.
Brock said this was not the same as outsourcing the transportation department to a private company, which is a practice in some school systems.
“If this is a plan, a possibility that we might recruit some people — and it is a temporary thing — we’re just trying to make do in a terrible situation,” Brock said.
Voting in favor were Rob Safdie, 2nd District representative; Anita Hale, 4th District representative; Brock; Karge; Jim Inman, 1st District representative.
Voting against were Parris, King and Hamby.
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, did not attend the meeting.
“The motion passes, so we will give this a try,” Inman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.