A man broke into a retirement community’s aquatic center and was seen on surveillance video swimming in the pools wearing nothing but a snorkel and goggles.
The incident occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday at the Uplands Village aquatic center off Lake Rd. in Pleasant Hill. Deputy Jacob Moore responded and filed a report on the incident.
The call was originally to investigate a suspicious person walking on the property. The man was gone when deputies arrived. While investigating that call, Moore was told the aquatic center had been broken into the night before.
Moore watched a surveillance camera video of a man described as 6-foot tall and weighing around 200 pounds with tattoos on both biceps and on the back of his neck.
The man — wearing a tee shirt an cargo shorts — removed a Plexiglass panel from the side of the building, crawled into the locker rooms and, moments later, emerged naked wearing the goggles and snorkel.
The man then swam in multiple swimming pools, re-entered the locker room and vandalized it. After going through lockers, the man left.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
