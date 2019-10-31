A Lake Tansi man charged with two break-ins and other offenses in connection with an incident earlier this month made his first appearance in Cumberland County General Sessions Court Monday.
Jacob Isaac Barrett, 18, 1006 Ewa Dr., is charged with two counts each of aggravated burglary, two counts of theft of property and two counts of vandalism. He is free on $36,000 bond.
He made a brief appearance in Sessions Court at which time the Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent him. All cases were then continued to Nov. 14.
Deputy Cpl. Dustin Jackson responded to a burglary call on Big Horn Dr. on Oct. 16 and met with the property owner who said the break-in occurred between Oct. 15 at 8:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on the following day.
Evidence showed someone did force open the front door to gain entry, causing damage. Inside the victim found a bedroom and closet ransacked. Later it was determined two rings were missing.
The victim identified two persons as to who she suspected may have committed this burglary, based on past history with the two, but neither person is charged.
Investigator Robert “Bo’’ Kollros then was assigned the case and his investigation led to the arrest of Barrett.
Nothing is known about the second aggravated burglary that was charged.
