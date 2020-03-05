Two Crossville men were arrested last week after been found in possession of items taken during the burglary of a salvage yard. City police didn’t have a hard time identifying one of the suspects — he reportedly left behind a saw engraved with his name at the scene.
Joseph David Sadula, 30, Locust Grove, Apt. 106, and Brandon Kevin Stepp, 28, 252 Halstead Dr., are each charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools and theft of property.
Court records show both men are under bond after having been indicted for theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 that occurred on Aug. 6, 2019, and for burglary, auto burglary, theft of property of more than $2,500 and vandalism of more than $1,000 that occurred in July 2019.
Crossville Police on Feb. 12 were dispatched to the area of Tony’s Auto Sales off Old Mail Rd. when someone in the area observed a vehicle in the towing company’s salvage lot with lights on. The witness walked over, turned off the lights and moments later observed the pickup truck leave. He called police and followed the vehicle.
CPD’s Sptl. Brandon Griffin wrote in his report he caught up with the vehicle in the area of Miller Ave. and Old Lantana Rd. where he stopped the motorist. Inside he found four persons — two with wet, muddy clothes, and two with dry clothes.
Two of the witnesses inside the vehicle told the police they had been called to the area of Tony’s Auto Sales to pick up two men, and when they arrived, the men tossed items into the bed of the pickup.
Cason Myers responded to the scene and provided officers with a list of tools that had been taken from a work vehicle. Those tools were recovered from the stopped pickup truck, along with four catalytic converters, two batteries and other items.
At the scene, police identified four vehicles with catalytic converters removed, two vehicles with hoods up and batteries removed and with three saws — one of which had the name STEPP engraved.
Once statements were given to Lt. Dustin Lester, Sgt. Jared South and Ptls. Cory Freeman and Colby Wilson, the two suspects were taken to the Justice Center where they were booked and placed under $13,000 bond each and were given an appearance date in General Sessions Court.
