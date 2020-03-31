A Crossville resident interrupted a burglary and a suspect in the incident assaulted police officers and an emergency services worker trying to give him assistance, according to an arrest report.
Bryan Keith Beaty, 25, no address available, is charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property, resisting arrest and assault. He was booked at the Justice Center and placed under $15,000 bond with an appearance in General Sessions Court pending.
Crossville police were dispatched to an address on Hillcrest Dr. around 5:30 a.m. March 16 on a report of a burglary in progress, according to K-9 Sgt. Jared South’s report.
When officers arrived they found an open door to the house leading from the carport.
A woman who lives at the address told police she heard noises coming from a laundry room. When she went to investigate, she found a man in the room. The man fled, taking a coat with him, when the resident told him she was calling police.
Police quickly set up a perimeter around the residence and, following footprints, Ptls. Brandon Griffin and Keith Sadula found the suspect. The man, however, did not follow commands to show his hands so officers could see if he was armed.
The man had to be physically taken into custody after having been struck by a Taser weapon barb.
Crossville Fire and Rescue and Cumberland County Emergency Services personnel were called to the scene to check out the suspect, who said he wanted to be seen by medics but had no specific complaint of injury.
The suspect was taken to Cumberland Medical Center and, while en route, allegedly assaulted one of the EMS personnel treating him.
The suspect was treated and released, at which time he was jailed on the listed charges. The jacket, valued at $15, was recovered.
