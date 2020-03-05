A Cumberland County man will spend 30% of the next 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of aggravated burglaries that occurred last fall and in January of this year.
Michael Boyd Hammons, 26, entered the guilty pleas which include $500 restitution to one victim, $1,300 to another and an amount to be determined in the third case.
In exchange for his guilty pleas, charges pending in General Sessions Court of reckless endangerment, two counts of aggravated burglary, evading arrest, resisting a stop, arrest or search, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, two counts of theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property of up to $1,000, simple possession of methamphetamine, vandalism of up to $1,000 and running a stop sign were dropped.
Hammons was given credit for 18 days already served.
In other cases, the following guilty pleas were entered:
•Destiny Asia Carter, 22, charged with fraudulent use of a credit/debit card on July 2, 2019, pleaded guilty to the charge and qualified for judicial diversion. She received a four-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. There is no restitution to be paid in the case.
•Charles Dewayne Shultz, 30, charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property of up to $1,000, pleaded guilty to burglary and received a two-year prison sentence to serve. He is banned from contact with the victim and is given credit for 131 days served since his arrest on Oct. 16, 2019. The charge stems from a burglary on Oct. 12 of last year investigated by the sheriff’s office.
•Jacob Lee Seth Snyder, 33, charged with introducing drugs (Gabapentin) into a penal institution, pleaded guilty to the charge and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. The charge stems from a Feb. 5, 2019, incident at the Justice Center. Snyder is being given credit for 141 days already served.
•David Earl Williams, 52, charged with fourth offense driving under the influence, pleaded guilty to third offense driving under the influence and received a 120-day jail sentence followed by probation of 11 months and 29 days, was fined $1,100 and is to pay court costs. Williams’ license was also suspended for six years. The charge stems from an Oct. 4, 2017, arrest by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
•Joel Michael Bridges, 18, pleaded guilty to an information charging tampering with evidence and qualified for judicial diversion. He was placed on three years supervised probation. The charge stems from an incident occurring on Dec. 7, 2019.
•Timothy James Debord, 24, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine for resale, theft of property of more than $1,000 and felony evading arrest and received a six-year prison sentence to be served at 30 percent. The charges stem from incidents that occurred on Aug. 19, 2019, and Jan. 20.
•Matthew Flint Dorman, 19, pleaded guilty to an information charging felony evading arrest and received a one-year prison sentence to be served at 30 percent, with credit for three days already served. The charge stems from a Jan. 27 incident.
•Jeffrey Austin Hymes, 24, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of methamphetamine and felony evading arrest and received a two-year suspended sentence, with 60 days to serve and the balance on supervised probation. Hymes was fined $750 and is to pay court costs. Hymes was given credit for time served and is to forfeit a weapon that was seized during the arrest.
•Tammy Lynn Manis, 48, pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 stemming from an incident Oct, 7, 2019. Mannis received a three-year prison sentence to be served consecutive to a sentence presently being served, and is to pay $7,298 restitution.
•Patty Sue Tatrow, 44, pleaded guilty to an information charging introduction of drugs into a penal institution on June 11, 2019, and received a split sentence of one year to serve and six years on supervised probation. She is being credited with 259 days already served.
•Eric Taylor Tyson, 32, pleaded guilty to an information charging auto burglary and received a two-year suspended sentence with 30 days to serve at 75 percent and the balance on supervised probation. Tyson is to pay $200 restitution and clerk’s fee.
•James Timothy Russell Jr., 34, charged with possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine, pleaded guilty to simple possession of meth and is to serve 55 days in jail at 30 percent, was fined $750 and is to pay court costs. He is being given credit for 55 days already served in jail. The charge stems from an April 4, 2019, arrest in Lake Tansi.
•Addison Paige Woody, 26, pleaded guilty to an information charging two counts of simple possession of methamphetamine and one count of simple possession of oxymorphone and received three 11-month and 29-day sentences with 120 days to serve at 75 percent and the balance on supervised probation. Woody is being given credit for 46 days already served.
The arrests took place respectively on Oct. 10, Nov. 14 and Dec. 20, 2019.
