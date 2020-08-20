A Roane County man who fled from authorities while transporting property identified as stolen in Cumberland County has been arrested and charged with aggravated burglary. Deputies took a teen into custody the following day.
Keith Ray Price, 45, 260 Rugby Rd., Rockwood, is charged with aggravated burglary in connection with an incident that occurred on or before July 25. He was taken into custody Aug. 7 and placed under $8,000 bond with appearance in General Sessions Court pending.
Deputy Tyler Yoder wrote in his report that on July 25 while patrolling the Golliher Rd. area he was met by two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed in the opposite direction.
At the intersection of Golliher and Mount Vernal roads, Yoder found a Chevrolet S-10 pickup crashed into an embankment and a GMC Jimmy stopped in the roadway, attempting to leave.
The S-10 pickup was pulling a trailer that had in it a concrete mixer, go-kart and air tank. In the bed of the truck was a 4-foot bush hog.
Inside the GMC was found several electronic items which had not been reported stolen when the traffic stop took place.
On Aug. 2, deputies were called to a location on Paul Rayder Rd. after a couple drove up on a Chevrolet S-10 pickup leaving the property. Two males were seen inside the pickup.
At that time, the couple reported the go-kart missing and later found two televisions missing from the residence
On Aug. 7, Yoder conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by Price. The suspect, according to the report, cooperated with authorities leading to the recovery of the stolen items.
The next day, the Ashburn Dr. teen was taken into custody, served an aggravated burglary warrant and was taken to the juvenile holding facility for booking.
