Guilty pleas entered in Criminal Court ranged from burglary to introducing contraband into the jail to criminal simulation when the docket was called April 3.
Most of those pleading guilty were incarcerated, and there were no spectators in the courtroom because of the COVID-19 quarantine order.
Billy Wayne McClaran, 39, whose last known address was Creston Rd., pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary that occurred Feb. 28, 2019, and received a six-year prison sentence.
McClaran was arrested Feb. 1 of this year on outstanding charges of two counts of burglary, two counts of theft of property, probation violation, failure to pay child support and failure to appear.
Pending charges of two counts of burglary, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, no proof of insurance and driving on a suspended license in General Sessions Court were dropped.
In other cases, the following pleas were entered:
•Brent Lee Hodge, 29, Hwy. 68, pleaded guilty to an information charging attempted possession of contraband in a penal institution and was sentenced to two years in jail. He was given credit for time served since his arrest on Jan. 17, when he was found in possession of methamphetamine.
•Benjamin Lane Reece, 35, pleaded guilty to an information charging evading arrest that occurred March 10 and received a two-year prison sentence to serve. He was given credit for time served since his arrest.
•Danny Joe Edwards, 21, charged with theft of property of more than $1,000, pleaded guilty to the charge and received a one-year prison sentence to be served on supervised probation and is to pay $1,500 restitution. A charge of theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 pending in General Sessions Court was dropped.
•Noble Gene Conn, 49, pleaded guilty to an information charging criminal simulation and received a one-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. He is to pay just over $1,000 restitution to two victims. The charges were filed in September 2017. Two counts of issuing worthless checks were dropped in General Sessions Court.
•Kurt David Sanders, 38, pleaded guilty to an information charging criminal simulation that occurred on Jan. 15 and received a one-year suspended sentence with 60 days to serve in jail at 75 percent and the balance on supervised probation. He is to pay $30 in restitution. Theft of property of up to $1,000, criminal simulation and probation violation charges in General Sessions Court were dropped.
