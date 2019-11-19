The mild temperatures are going to stick around for the week ahead, but the moisture levels are going to be on the increase. Rain becomes likely from Thursday into Friday, and there is a good chance the off-and-on showers will stick around for the weekend. High temperatures will average in the upper 50s this week with lows in the upper 30s. We set a couple of temperature records a week ago with that arctic air mass. We dropped to 15 degrees Nov. 15, which broke the record for that date. The temperature fell to 12 degrees — and the wind chill factor dropped to 1 degree above zero — Nov. 13, breaking the record for that date in Crossville. It is still a week away but the early models are showing a cold front moving through the day before Thanksgiving with some rain, then turning colder for turkey day. I am often asked what causes a ring or halo around the sun or moon and what it indicates for the weather. There is an old wives’ tale that when you see this, snow or rain is on the way. That is true many times and it is based on a bit of actual meteorology. When you have cirrus or cirrostratus clouds moving in, it often indicates that moisture is increasing in the upper atmosphere and this precedes a front or low pressure system. The clouds are about 5 miles above the ground and are composed of ice crystals and that is what creates the halo or the ring. So the next time you see this effect, there is a pretty good chance there's going to be some precipitation within a couple of days if not sooner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.