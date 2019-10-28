A Cumberland County man who pleaded no contest to methamphetamine possession with new charges pending before the grand jury, was sentenced to an eight-year split sentence with one year to serve.
He will appear in Cumberland County Criminal Court on Nov. 4 to answer to the new charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Marvin Alonzo Bullock, 47, pleaded no contest as one of three defendants in a traffic stop meth case dating back to January 2015. Deputy Lucas Turner conducted the stop and found more than .5 grams of meth in possession of the defendants.
He was in court earlier this month to answer to a charge of violating terms of his probation because of the new charges.
In a previous court hearing, defense attorney Ivy Garner challenged the state’s evidence, claiming the bag of meth found beneath Bullock’s pickup truck could not be proven to belong to the defendant and specifically arguing the meth was seized improperly without a search warrant.
Assistant District Attorney Mark Gore told the court officers believe one of the three defendants pushed the bag of meth through a hole in the console to keep officers from finding or linking the contraband to the occupants of the pickup.
Judge Gary McKenzie ruled at that hearing there was no reasonable expectation of privacy as it related to the meth found underneath the pickup truck on a public road.
Bullock then entered his plea to a reduced charge of attempted possession of less than .5 grams of meth for resale and was granted judicial diversion, was fined $2,000, was to pay court costs, undergo drug and alcohol assessment and was placed on probation for four years.
During a hearing earlier this month, it was noted that Bullock has lost his diversion and opportunity to have his record cleared because of the new arrest.
Garner argued that Bullock has no prior issues with violations of terms of probation, and that if the new charges were handed down by the grand jury, she looked forward to challenge the claims in court.
Bullock was indicted Oct. 7 on new charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Gardner also noted that Bullock had been on probation for three years without incident and had already served 123 days in jail.
“The issue of meth in our community is a prevalent one,” said McKenzie. “Meth is one of the worst drugs.” He then ruled that after the one year was served Bullock would be released under house arrest supervision of community corrections.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Trial date
•John Noble Patton, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, trial set for Nov. 6; motion hearing set for Nov. 4. Theft of property of $2,500 to $10,00 and theft of proerty of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Nov. 4 for tracking.
•Robert Wayne Slagle, reckless endangerment, evading arrest and reckless driving, trial set for March 4; motion hearing and tracking set for Dec. 9. Domestic assault and resisting a stop, arrest or search, continued to Dec. 9 for tracking.
Deadline docket
•Deborah Lynne Aber, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale in violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for delivery in violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act, possession of more than .5 grams of cocaine for sale in violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act, possession of more than .5 grams of cocaine for delivery in violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act, possession of more than .5 ounces of marijuana for sale in violation of the Drug Free School Zone Act, possession of more than .5 grams of marijuana for delivery in violation of the Drug Free School Zone Act, possession of Alprazolam for sale in violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act, possession of Alaprazolam for delivery in violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest, continued to March 23.
•Virgil Christopher Belvin, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to Nov. 14.
•Brandy Virginia Braddam, possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale, possession of less than .5 grams of meth for delivery, child abuse/neglect, simple possession of a Schedule VI and theft of property of more than $1,000, continued to Nov. 4.
•Ranata Nicole Brown, aggravated assault, continued to Jan. 22.
•Michelle Lee Burgess, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Nov. 13.
•Zachary Neil Byrd, two counts of vehicular assault, driving under the influence and driving under the influence per se, continued to Nov. 13.
•Carl Edward Carter III, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued.
•Tyler Allin Hoskins, auto burglary, burglary, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, and two counts of theft of property of up to $1,000, continued to Nov. 4.
•Steve James Jagneaux, aggravated assault, continued to Nov. 15.
•Bobby Gene King, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to Nov. 13.
•Ronald Sterling Lackey, aggravated robbery, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•Robin Marie Latesky, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000 and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Jan. 22.
•Conan Alexander McCormick, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Nov. 4.
•Brandy Lynn Peebles, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to Nov. 4.
•Matthew Robert Thomasson, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Nov. 5.
•John Russell West III, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Nov. 13.
•David Earl Williams, fourth offense driving under the influence, per se, continued to Nov. 13.
Arraignment
•Richard Wayne Grogan, theft of property of $1,000 to $10,000, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Grogan and continued to Nov. 4.
•George Edward Hardin, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, aggravated kidnapping, tampering with a monitoring device and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Hardin and continued to Jan. 22.
•Ashley LeAnn Klein, theft of property of $1,000 to $10,000, continued to Jan. 22.
•Curtis Franklin Selby, theft of more than $10,000, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for delivery, sale of oxycodone, delivery of oxycodone, possession of marjiuana, possession of a weapon by a convicted felony, two counts of theft of property of more than $1,000, theft of property of less than $1,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Nov. 13.
•Edward Junior Sherrill, two counts of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, simple possession of methamphetamine, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Nov. 13.
•Joshua Eugene Wright, vehicular assault, continued to Jan. 22.
Motions/hearings
•Stephen Michael Harrington, probation violation warrant dismissed.
•Billie Christine Hayes, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, motion hearing continued to Nov. 4.
•Derrick Lee Helms, post conviction relief hearing on promotion of the manufacture of methamphetamine and felony possession of meth, motion withdrawn and case removed from docket.
•Barry Keith Lail, habitual traffic offender, motion to have driving privileges restored granted because state legislature did away with the habitual motor vehicle offender law.
•Brooks Jonathan Lee, probation violation, Ivy Gardner appointed to represent Lee and probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 5.
•Kara Alease Manley, probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 5.
•Nicole LouAnn O’Neal, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, evading arrest and driving under the influence, sentencing hearing continued to Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.
•Andrew Paul Pendergrass, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and vandalism of up to $1,000, motion hearing rescheduled to Dec. 9.
•Andrew Nicholas Rich, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug, Public Defender’s Office allowed to withdraw citing conflict in their motion; Jeff Vires appointed to represent Rich and continued to Nov. 4.
•Matthew Glen Taylor, probation violation motion hearing continued to Nov. 13.
•Donnie Whittenburg, aggravated assault, continued to Nov. 13.
Report with attorney
•Joshua Matthew Norton, aggravated assault and domestic assault, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
Commented
