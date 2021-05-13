Now that the county has closed on its new property on Northside Dr., Cumberland County Highway Superintendent Scott Blaylock wants to know where the county wants his department housed.
“I just want to know where we’re going to be because once I know that, we can start moving more stuff from the old shop over there,” Blaylock said. “But I don’t want to have to handle a bunch of this stuff twice if we’re going to have to pick up and go.”
The highway department relocated its shop to the Northside Dr. property last year when it was determined their facility on County Garage Rd. was no longer safe. However, their office has remained on the other site along with other equipment.
“We’ve been in conversation in general about what the best use would be,” Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster told the building and grounds committee. “Where is the best place for the road department long term?”
There is a large concrete slab that could accommodate storage sheds for salt, sand and other materials and parking equipment.
“The shop itself is plenty big enough,” Blaylock said. “There’s a lot of storage room in there. We could park the equipment.”
But the office area isn’t quite large enough, he said.
“The office space that has been semi-declared to the road department — we’re losing about 700 square feet,” Blaylock said. “We need more room — and there’s so much room over there that a lot of this could be taken care of.”
Foster said there is a large warehouse building that could serve the highway department’s needs, with room to park vehicles out of the weather, a garage area and a mechanic’s office.
“That would clear the front building up for whatever we want to do with it,” Foster said.
However, there would be some funding required to build an office space inside the warehouse and add a bathroom.
Blaylock said, “The advantage to using that big building is it cuts out the sheds that you’d have to build outside to plug things in for the winter time.”
There is an epoxy treatment for the concrete pad that would help prevent corrosion from the salt, he added.
Charlie Seiber, 4th District commissioner, said, “I thought when we bought that, you had exactly what you wanted.”
Blaylock said, “That’s fine. It ain’t what I want. I just want you all to decide.”
Jack Davis, 5th District commissioner, said the proposal would consolidate the road department at one site.
Foster said the public would access the office at the front of the facility next to the election commission’s new office space because it offers ADA accessibility.
Davis said, “Some of it’s going to take some money. We know that.”
Jim Blalock, 8th District commissioner, moved to allocate the large warehouse to the road department, as requested, supported by Davis.
The motion was unanimously approved.
Seiber noted the County Garage Rd. property would then be available for other needs. Possible uses include a vehicle impound for the sheriff’s office.
Foster said, “Let’s get Scott moved and then figure out what is best for everything else.”
In other business, the committee voted to give the city of Crossville an easement for construction of the last section of the Northwest Connector, tying Genesis Rd. to Hwy. 70 W.
City Engineer Tim Begley said the city needed a small portion of the property at the corner of Northside Dr. and Hwy. 70 N. for the road project, a permanent slope easement and a construction easement during the construction phase.
None of the easements would impact the existing chainlink fence.
The appraisal for the 850-square-feet parcel is approximately $11,000.
Davis moved to donate the easement to the city, supported by Nancy Hyder, 5th District commissioner.
“It will help us all,” Davis said.
Hyder added, “That’s going to improve that corner.”
Terry Lowe, 5th District commissioner, asked if the committee should consider trading the easement for a potential sewer or water tap in the future. Begley said the road project is being funded with the city’s general fund and can’t use water and sewer money for the acquisition.
“We couldn’t trade,” he said. “We would have to donate the money from our general fund into the utility fund.”
However, he said the property already had sewer and water taps and there was only a $50 fee if there was a need to add an additional structure to those.
The motion to donate the easement was unanimously approved by the panel and will go before the full commission in May.
The project will widen Northside Dr. to five lanes with a curb and gutter and new traffic signal. The city is responsible for acquiring the easements for the project, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation will build the new road.
Work on the second phase of the project, from Hwy. 127 to Genesis Rd., is scheduled to begin later this year.
