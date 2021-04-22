The opioid crisis has found its way to the taxpayer-funded Cumberland County budget.
“We have had a lot of full-blown autopsies,” Finance Director Nathan Brock told members of
the Cumberland County Commission’s budget
committee earlier this month.
“Those numbers are definitely going up.”
Brock attributed the escalating costs to increasing drug overdoses in the county. Individuals whose deaths are of suspicious or unknown causes are sent to medical examiners in Nashville and Knoxville, who pass the costs of the exams on to the county.
“Of course, the local medical examiner, there’s a fee for them to process everything that comes through that office, too,” he continued.
“I feel comfortable we’ll be needing to do a budget amendment to the medical examiner,” Brock added. “Right now, we’ve got available money, but it’s not going to last through the month.”
He estimated the budget amendment will fall between $10,000-$20,000.
A number of emergency medical services line items are in the red or teetering close and will likely require budget amendments, Brock said.
The medical supplies budget is already overspent, and vehicle maintenance is tipping toward being overbudget, Brock said.
“We have money available today,” he said. “But, it’s just like $2,200 is left. I don’t think we’ll get by three months on that.”
Payment to the EMS third-party collections company is close, “but if we’re paying them more, that means we’re actually bringing more money in,” Brock added. “That one is one you won’t mind doing, because it would represent more revenue.”
Part-time and overtime staffing is also a problem, but Brock said he believes the numbers can be tweaked and staffing matters handled to make that balance out.
Some sheriff’s office line items are looking at shortfalls that can be rectified by making adjustments to the overall sheriff’s budget, he added.
Other likely budget amendments Brock noted include small-dollar amounts for communications; the trustee’s commission, which is based on revenues; and sanitation, which likely can be cleaned up within that department’s budget.
Budget amendments must be made and approved by the end of the fiscal year.
The county’s fiscal year runs July 1-June 30.
