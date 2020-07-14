Cumberland County Commission’s Budget Committee has a proposed 2020-’21 fiscal year school budget and took steps closer to having a full budget for the commission to consider in August.
The only differences between the budget presented by the BOE in June and the one approved Thursday was a reshuffling of figures as a result of the state’s decision to eliminate a two and one-half percent across the board raise for school employees.
Also figured into the budget was a drop in enrollment. That situation is fluid but the figures presented were on the best information available as of Thursday when the committee met.
Budget Chairperson Rebecca Stone announced that the budget committee would not meet this week. The next budget meetings will be held July 21 and July 23 with anticipation of a complete budget be forwarded to the full commission
That meeting is scheduled for Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the courthouse.
The school board, however, kept the step-raises in place. The amount is the same for all employees but is based on year’s of service to the county, educational achievement some positions that have state mandates attached.
Director of Schools Dr. Ina Maxwell and Finance Director Kacee Harris made the BOE presentation to the committee, which basically represents a drop of about $500,000 from the June presentation.
The budget includes the cutting of nine and a half positions, based on daily enrollment. Most of those positions were “empty,” meaning the jobs had been posted but no one hired, or empty by retirement.
Enrollment is anticipated to be down about 70 students and the budget reflects a decrease in BPS funding of just under $200,000.
A program from last budget year under the Safe School Act was forwarded to the budget for the next fiscal year. This $42,000 will install inside locks in school classrooms.
Stone noted that she believed the school system “has done well considering the COVID-19 virus hit … they board is breaking even if the county takes a hit…the budget is safe.”
The schools’ general fund was approved with school employee Jerry Cooper abstaining from the vote. This was followed by approval of the Central Cafeteria and federal programs budgets.
It was noted that the budget meets all state and federal requirements and includes the required operating cushion.
After the vote, County Commissioner John Patterson Jr. commented to the committee, “I am saddened to see that once again you have decided to fund the operating budget of our Board of Education with not one single penny more than the minimum required by law.
He noted that teacher salary average ranks among the lowest in the state, Cumberland County rans 130th out of 137 school districts in teacher salaries and that only six of 432 school districts in the state have lower property taxes.
“It is disappointing we cannot do better,” Patterson said.
