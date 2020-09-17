Cumberland County commissioners are moving forward with a proposed purchase of an office and warehouse complex near Northside Dr. But commissioners on the budget committee wanted more information about how the county will use the space.
“Do we have a plan of what will occur?” asked Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner. “I don’t want to say yes to buying it without going a little deeper into the what the impacts are.”
The property includes about 8 acres and a series of buildings, including an office facility, attached warehouse space and two shop buildings. The property is also fenced.
Owner Tom Pelfrey has offered the property for $1.5 million. If the county wants to pay an additional $50,000, he will take care of some improvements to one building currently used by the county highway department and include some furnishings and equipment.
“There’s definitely $50,000 worth of equipment,” County Mayor Allen Foster told the committee.
Building improvements include a new roof, siding, windows and doors for the garage facility used by the highway department.
County Finance Director Nathan Brock said the equipment and furnishings include office furniture, shelving, tow-motors and other equipment.
“You’re getting everything that’s in the building with the exception of items they’ve committed to the technical school and a few pieces of furniture he will take to furnish an office for his operation,” Brock said.
Foster said the office building would provide a new space for the county election office, which has asked for more room for several years.
The county highway department could also permanently relocate to the site. The garage facility on County Garage Rd. has been deemed unsafe. Architects have completed a draft plan for a new 8,000-square-foot facility on that property, estimated at $60 to $80 per square foot.
Foster said he had drawings of the warehouse facilities at the proposed complex and is evaluating other departments that could make use of the space, such as the county’s building maintenance department.
“We have to see how it will all lay out in there,” Foster said.
Colleen Mall, 9th District commissioner, asked if the county would have additional costs related to relocating the election commission, such as redesign expenses or moving costs.
Foster said he didn’t think the space would need much in the way of a redesign.
“We may need a little paint and carpet,” Foster said. “But one of the expenses will be moving the computer system. She has one of the more sophisticated computer systems.”
Moving the election office will also impact offices housed in the Milo Lemert Building across from the Cumberland County Courthouse. Foster said several offices might want the space.
Deborah Holbrook, 8th District commissioner, asked if the large warehouse space could be utilized for event and expo space. Foster said parking would be an issue at the site, and a large concrete pad will be used to store gravel, sand and salt for the highway department.
“It’s going to have heavy equipment all around it. I don’t know if that would be conducive,” he said.
Foster said the county could seek an appraisal of the property. Tax records report the value at about $1.4 million.
“The price is going to stay, and the value is probably there,” Foster said.
As for environmental issues, Foster said the property was purchased as an agricultural field and Pelfrey had built all the facilities on the site.
Pelfrey has offered to finance the purchase for the county, with three payments.
“He’s very open to working with the county,” Foster said. “He believes it’s a good deal for the county and for him.”
Brock explained the county would need to go through the legal process to issue debt, even if the debt were to be held by a private party.
“Assuming there is favorable interest in it … in October, we could have the documents that will move it forward in the approval process,” he said.
Foster said, “If it’s something you want to do, we can go through negotiations to see if we can have a contract.”
Chad Norris, 1st District commissioner, moved to authorize Foster to negotiate a contract for the property purchase, supported by Darrell Threet, 3rd District commissioner.
Sherrill said the purchase appeared to solve at least two problems the county was facing in terms of adequate facilities for county operations, but he wanted more information on related costs, like insurance or the need for a fire suppression system in the facility.
The motion was unanimously approved.
The committee also approved a budget amendment to cover a $35,530 shortfall in the purchase of three new ambulances and radio equipment for the Emergency Medical Services department.
The county had budgeted $534,000 for the purchase, which replaces three ambulances. The low bid, which has not yet been approved by the county finance committee, exceeded that amount by $35,530.
Brock explained the county was trying to complete the purchase because of the time necessary to assemble the ambulances.
“We’re hoping to get in the front of the line for orders for ambulances, because you can have a long lead time for completion of the entire unit,” he told the committee. “We’re hoping to get ahead of other counties that may be making ambulance purchases.”
The bulk of the funding is coming from CARES Act funds.
Colleen Mall, 9th District commissioner, moved to approve the budget amendment, which takes the additional funds from the unassigned fund balance. The motion was supported by Sherrill and unanimously approved by the committee.
The meeting also served as the organizational meeting for the budget committee. Terry Lowe, 5th District commissioner, was selected as chairman of the committee, with Kyle Davis, 2nd District commissioner, to serve as vice-chairman.
The debt management committee held its organizational meeting following the budget committee meeting. The members are the same for both committees. Kyle Davis was selected as chairman of the committee with Lowe to be the vice-chairman.
Lowe was not present for the meetings.
