Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster has been authorized to apply for a child care grant from the state that would benefit child care programs through day cares and other facilities for improvement of programs.
Foster told Budget Committee members meeting April 5 the program — if the county’s application is approved — would provide funds with no local match required.
The resolution passed allows for an application of a Community Development Block Grant administered by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
The Upper Cumberland Development District — representing 14 counties including Cumberland — is eligible to received up to $1,095,000 in funds for the program that is earmarked to improve licensed chid care in the community.
There is no time line on when funds will be approved and how the grant will be divided among the participating counties in the Upper Cumberland Development District.
In other budget action, the following took place:
•APPROVED a decrease of funding for technology in the Register of Deeds office in the amount of $13,436 and moved those monies to a data processing account for purchase of a plat scanner. This will be forwarded to the full commission for consideration.
•APPROVED transfer of funds in the library account in the amount of $1,500 from in-service training to purchase of supplies. This requires committee action only.
•APPROVED transfer of $1,000 from the in-service training account of the general fund to the legal notices account. No full commission action is required.
•APPROVED receipt of $8,750 from the estate of Eris A. Schulte to the Cumberland County Animal Shelter earmarked fro building improvements and subsidies for a spay and neuter program with expenditures divided as follows: $2,750 for sound proofing the concrete-walled adoption area; and $6,000 for subsidies for the spay and neuter program for animals awaiting adoption.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.