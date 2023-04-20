The Cumberland County Board of Education’s budget committee will consider a new course of action to keep the schools safe at their next meeting: protective window film designed to deter intruders from breaking into schools.
After a March 27 shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville left three adults and three children dead and a Cumberland County High School student was detained on April 13 for bringing an unloaded gun to school, the school district’s attention has been sharply focused on strengthening school safety measures.
At the start of an April 5 meeting for the school board’s safety committee, 7th District representative Rebecca Hamby moved to jump-start the process of installing window security film at the schools by passing it on to the budget committee, saying they should “take a look at it.”
“This is something that is very important, it is very much needed to keep our children and staff safe, in light of the latest shooting in Nashville,” Hamby said. “When you watch the video, you see where the shooter shot through the doors.”
At an Aug. 17 meeting last year, 3M Window Film Distribution representative Rick Caldwell presented the capabilities of the security film to the school board.
Caldwell played videos demonstrating their 3M S140 film, showing the difference between a window with no film and a window with film side by side. The window without film was broken and let the intruder in after firing for only three seconds. The window with the film took one minute and 46 seconds before the intruder could tear through.
Caldwell explained to the board at this meeting that the film is designed to suppress the intrusion as long as possible, allowing students and staff more time to be saved from the gunfire and the police to arrive before anyone gets killed.
During the Covenant shooting Hamby mentioned, the intruder was shown on security cameras firing an assault rifle at the glass of the school’s front entrance, breaking the windows in seconds and easily stepping through the broken glass.
Despite only being in the school for 14 minutes before the police arrived and stopped the shooter, six people were killed. Hamby emphasized the importance of slowing down a potential intruder, which the window security film is designed to do.
“Does this window film prevent [shootings]? No. Would it slow one down? Yes, it would,” Hamby said at the committee meeting. “We’ve talked it to death, but it’s time to move forward with it, do something with it.”
The safety committee unanimously approved the motion.
Further into the meeting, committee members questioned Bo Magnusson, the district’s director of emergency management and security, what is currently being done to prepare the schools for incidents like this.
“What kind of training has been done as far as active shooters, and what kind of drills are done?” Hamby asked. “I know in one of the policies, it actually states that we are supposed to be having the active shooter drills. From a couple of people that I’ve questioned, I’ve been told that this has not happened.”
“I’d like to know who that is, because we do those within the first 30 [days]—I think it’s fire drills every month, active shooter within the first 30 days, so it’s my understanding that those are being done,” Magnusson responded.
Hamby clarified that she is talking about training specific to the faculty, not the mandatory drills that are conducted during school hours.
“Trainings, we have occasionally. This summer, we’re talking about doing one we haven’t done in a while,” Magnusson answered.
Magnusson added that while they have not done trainings so far this year, Director of Schools William Stepp has allowed both him and Sheriff’s Sgt. Gary Howard to prepare a more updated training event, including Peace Officer Standards & Training (POST) certification.
“The training is very important to have,” Hamby said. “I would like to know that our staff and our students are prepared in the instance that something like this happened.”
“We have done some live-fire trainings—where it’s with blanks—so that one can understand that it sounds very different within that environment than you might think,” Magnusson said. “We do that on a voluntary basis, because if you’re not sure how people will respond to that, forcing that is a little tricky, but we can certainly improve or try to do additional trainings as well.”
Magnusson says he would like to conduct these trainings on a yearly basis, but noted that it is difficult to work with everyone’s schedule to do so.
“I know that some of our staff have issues with some of the training, like the live-fire,” Hamby said. “But, every employee needs to have some sort of training to know what to do.”
Stepp added to the discussion by detailing the active shooter training he attended at Homestead Elementary last year to the board.
“We walked through every area of Homestead, which is one of my top priorities for our safety right now,” Stepp said. “As far as the safety training goes, we started the year off in conversations emphasizing safety.”
Magnusson and Stepp had a counselor from Sandy Hook present to help guide the training.
“She worked a lot on resiliency,” Stepp said. “We started off with the focus on safety, and we haven’t taken that focus off. We’re putting our money where our heart is.”
The board has not currently set its next budget committee meeting, where the window film will be further discussed.
