Citing a need for definitive information from the state, members of the Cumberland County Commission’s Budget Committee tabled action on the county schools’ 2020-’21 budget proposal.
Cumberland County schools officials appeared before the committee Thursday evening with hopes their budget would be conditionally approved, pending a final state decision on funding. That didn’t happen.
County Finance Director Nathan Brock advised the county panel that he received an email from the Tennessee County Services Association at 1:02 p.m. that included a paragraph dealing with Gov. Bill Lee’s proposal to cut state teacher pay raises.
The proposal from the governor’s office is working its way through the legislative process and is expected to pay. The proposal is expected to affect all state employees, Brock said.
The letter notes that when the General Assembly adopted a budget in March, it cut the Governor’s initial proposal of $116 million in additional funding for teachers’ raises to $58 million, or by half. A presentation Thursday morning to lawmakers asked the General Assembly to remove all raises “in the upcoming budget — K-12, higher ed and state employees, including the $58 million for teachers’ raises …”
The letter concludes, “This means you will likely see a reduction in state BEP funding in the next estimate you get from the Department of Education.”
The letter TCSA letter concludes that numbers for June will be delayed due to the uncertainties around the state budget.
“When the state uses that kind of language, it is almost always decided,” Brock told the committee.
Budget Chairperson Rebecca Stone asked for a presentation from school officials on the budget being presented to open the meeting. That was followed by questions from the committee and audience.
Food Service Supervisor Kathy Hamby presented the school nutrition budget that includes a local 2.5% raise for cafeteria personnel and will provide breakfast for students at all 12 schools in the county in the upcoming fiscal year.
An increase in federal funding for the breakfast program is expected to off-set the costs.
The school nutrition budget also includes $12,000 in operating funds set aside to help counter the delay between local spending and federal reimbursement.
Out-going Superintendent of Schools Dr. Janet Graham recapped the budget process which began in January and included equalizing spending for schools based on a per capita ratio.
Some positions were eliminated as programs expired and there is an increase in federally mandated employees in specialized areas. The overall budget includes a 2.5% raise for all school employees in addition to schedule annual raises.
The presentation also included federal program budgets, with approximately $4.4 million in funding for career and technical education, special education, and federal programs. Funding has not yet been finalized for the next year.
Key portions of the budget included a slight drop in enrollment — which affects some outside funding — and a 2% increase in health insurance.
Chief Financial Officer Kacee Harris noted in a BOE meeting last week that the state revisied its estimates for insurance premium increases from 8% to 2% for 2021. This wills save about $250,000, Harris said.
The budget also includes increases and equalization of stipends for coaches in the athletic supplement line item.
After all reports on the BOE budget were presented, Stone asked for a motion to “conditionally approve” the school system’s budget with the provision that changes in state BEP funding would be reflected at a later date.
No one made that motion.
Commissioner Nancy Hyder questioned why some central office personnel worked 12 months a year instead of ten, stating some of those employees make “more than the sheriff and the county mayor.”
She said it was her belief that some savings could be achieved by limiting work to ten months.
Graham explained that a formula was in place that sets those salaries. Included are state mandates for years of service and the level of advanced degree achieved.
“I’m not following what you are saying,” Graham said at one point. She added that the local board was following mandates from the state.
After some committee members expressed concern over the lack of solid numbers relating to the state BEP plan, Commissioner Charles Seiber made a motion to table indefinitely action on the proposed budget. This was seconded by Hyder.
Stone then announced the next Budget Committee meeting will be held in the courthouse at 4:30 p.m. next Thursday, June 11.
As always, these meetings are open to the public.
