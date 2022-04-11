The Budget Committee of the Cumberland County Commission approved a non-binding schedule for work on the upcoming fiscal year budget, beginning on May 5, with a goal of completing the budget for commission approval sometime after July 23.
The schedule starts off when an all-day committee meeting on May 5 during which the county fire department and emergency medical services budgets will be reviewed.
The committee’s work will end July 19 with a review of the consolidated budgets. July 21 is being set aside for unfinished business and the budget will be presented to the full commission after that date.
The budget committee’s approved schedule is as follows:
•May 5, 8 a.m., all-day budget meeting on county departments, fire prevention and control and emergency medical services;
•May 10, 4:30 p.m., general fund budget work which includes courtroom security, the sheriff’s department, special patrols, jail, juvenile services, drug enforcement, administration of sexual offenders, animal control and other public safety;
•May 12, 4:30 p.m., contracts with non-profit/charitable organizations and capital and personnel items;
•June 2, 4:30 p.m., board of education school nutrition and federal programs;
•June 7, 4:30 p.m., regular monthly meeting of the budget committee (mostly work on topics for the June meeting of the county commission);
•June 9, 4:30 p.m., call backs (if needed), general fund review, revenue assumptions, compensation discus-
sion — COLA and part-time employees;
•July 12, 4:30 p.m., budget rollup and review and non-profit/charitable contributions final review:
•July 14, 4:30 p.m. (if needed), reserved for any last minute or unfinished business;
•July 19, 4:30 p.m., final rollup of consolidated budgets;
•July 21, 4:30 p.m., reserved if needed; and,
•Presentation of the budget to the full commission for approval at a time and date to be determined.
All budgets meetings are held on the third floor of the courthouse in the former small courtroom and are open to the public.
