There was good news and potentially bad news presented to county commissioners on the Budget Committee this week concerning the state’s change in funds to local districts beginning in FY 2023-’24.
That information and budget routine budget requests were presented to the committee in the regular April meeting held this week.
Director of Schools Ina Maxwell and Chief Financial Officer Kacee Harris told committee members the state’s Basic Education Program, used to determine amount of state funds to local school boards, is potentially being replaced.
The General Assembly is considering legislation to replace the BEP with a new funding mechanism called Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement, which is pumping $9 billion into education statewide.
This is good news for Cumberland County, Maxwell told the budget committee, because beginning in the 2023-’24 fiscal year budget, the county’s allocation will be increased by an estimated $10 million.
The bad news is that part of the formula used to determine each district’s allotment is based on enrollment and state predictions show a trend of dropping enrollment in county schools.
Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner, questioned that projection, considering the opening of Buc-ee’s, announcement of the Flat Rock multi-venue park and other projects in the county.
Maxwell said early state projections show that $54 million in BEP monies will be received by the county this upcoming fiscal year and would increase to $64 million when TISA goes into affect. Local match would not exceed $19 million.
In other school-related budget business, the following actions were taken:
•APPROVED contingent on school board action a decrease in expenditures in technology cabling and instructional equipment and medical insurance — savings in both areas — in the amount of $80,000 being transferred to the capital outlay category to complete the Transition Academy building project for the 2022-’23 school year. The school board has to act before this request becomes official.
•APPROVED contingent on school board approval a general purpose school fund amendment of $980,463.79 for the Summer Learning Program. Summer school is to begin at the end of May.
These funds will be used for learning programs for grades 1-5, the Summer Learning Camp grades 6-7; and older students in the Bridge Camp; science technology, reading, engineering and math in the STREAM Camp. This includes all county schools and transportation for the programs.
The programs’ funding comes from the state and is pass-through monies to pay for the summer classes.
•APPROVED a “budget cleanup” amendment request for retirement, insurance, regular instruction, SPED instruction, SPED support and CTE program. The amendment covers line items where projections did not provide enough funding for expenses and is a routine housekeeping action near the end of fiscal-year budgets.
•APPROVED a WILcac Life Insurance Company transfer of $77.492.86 from the school board — which was listed as beneficiary on an insurance policy — to the estate of a former school employee who had died. The funds were never school board monies and were simply passed through from the insurance company to the estate.
•HEARD a report with no action required on a preschool grant in the amount of $143.53 being transferred from indirect costs to special education equipment.
•HEARD a report with no action required on a revision of a CCLC grant for additional CPR training and additional school bus drivers. It was reported to the committee that $90,647.13 was being transferred within the program from a decrease in charges to salaries, wages, instructional supplies and materials.
