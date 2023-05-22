At the Cumberland County Commission’s May 16 budget committee meeting, the committee reviewed capital requests from county departments and have tentatively approved them, while also making some cuts.
The largest amount in capital requests approved was within the sanitation department, with $422,500 approved in their requests.
All capital requests from the sanitation department were tentatively approved, excluding a $40,000 request for a 4x4 pickup truck. Requests approved include $15,000 for a used pickup truck, $100,000 for paving, $15,000 for IP camera systems, $15,200 for three box crusher receivers, $61,600 for two pre-crusher compactors, $160,000 for an eight years loader, $16,500 for a taping system, $5,000 for a utility trailer, $9,500 for a receiver box, $3,700 for a Waste Works software upgrade and $21,000 for a mini excavator.
All capital requests from codes compliance, personnel office, election, general session court, youth services, library, judicial commission, EMS and sheriff departments were also approved.
Requests approved under each of these departments include:
Codes Compliance—three desks and chairs at $10,000, two 4WD trucks at $92,000 and three personal computers/laptops and two iPads at $15,000.
Personnel office—one scanning program at $5,000—half the price of their original request of $10,000.
Election—replacement shingles at $14,000 and a flag pole at $1,500.
General sessions court—a secure window/door at $6,000.
Youth services—two computers at $1,400 and two printers for $700.
Library—building security at $9,000.
Judicial commission—office chairs at $1,500 and printers for $1,500.
EMS—three remounts at $384,000, two load systems at $56,000, 13 IV pumps at $26,000, a Hand Tevy APP at $4,800 and 13 McGarth video laryngoscopes for $84,500.
Sheriff—five patrol cars at $270,000.
County maintenance’s requests approved include a bucket truck at $50,000. Their request for reroofing ($105,000) and a cooling tower ($100,000) are part of a renovation and will not use money from the general fund balance.
The jail’s approved requests include a Vulcan oven at $13,130 and a walk-in freezer at $7,000. The committee decided to call the jail back for more information about their $18,100 request for smoke detectors, and denied a $164,000 request for an interceptor (scanner), because the department already applied for a grant to cover this cost.
Requests approved for the fire department include the Land 127 North Station for $20,000. The committee decided to call back the fire department for more information on a $200,000 request for a tanker and a $15,000 skid unit. The committee denied a $75,000 request for paving a parking lot, with the reasoning that it has already been paid for.
The committee decided to call back the engineering department about a $150,000 request for BDA systems and a $175,000 request for a microwave hop. If the engineering department does not respond, these requests will be denied.
A van for the animal shelter costing $17,000 will not be approved, because this need has already been acquired, due to donation of a vehicle.
Requests approved for parks and recreation include two garage doors at $8,700 and a fleet truck at $30,0000—which is $15,000 less than the department’s original $45,000 request. Their request for two front doors at $6,500 was denied, although the department is free to come back and defend this request.
All capital requests from the veterans office were approved, excluding an $865 request for chairs. Requests approved include $1,950 for a color laser jet printer, $1,900 for a personal computer and monitor, $1,894 for a shredder, $537 for a conference table, $110 for a wireless microphone and two wireless PA systems for $900.
All capital requests from the department with technology funds were tentatively approved, with requests totaling $51,000.
Among these approved requests include:
Register of Deeds—six monitors at $2,300, one desk at $2,000, one bookcase at $1,000 and visitor chairs at $1,200.
Circuit Court Clerk—Nextgen Doc Management at $11,000 and six scanners at $8,000.
Chancery Court—five computers at $10,000.
Preservation of Records—three computers at $3,500.
Library—12 computers at $12,000.
“We’ve gotten a lot done, and we’ve still got a lot to do,” said Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner.
The budget committee will further discuss call backs from the capital requests and personnel requests at its June 1 meeting.
