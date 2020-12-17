The Cumberland County Commission’s Budget Committee Tuesday afternoon sent to the full commission a $10,000 transfer of funding in the school board budget for the recruitment and retention of school bus drivers.
County Finance Director Nathan Brock told the committee the move of $10,000 from bus driver funding to the contracted services fund is designed to “meet the shortage … recruitment and retention of school bus drivers.
The resolution states “bus driver recruitment is at a critically low level” and wants to hire a staffing service to help the school board improve recruitment.
“This is in no way contracting out bus drivers (to a third party),” said Kacee Harris, finance director for the schools. “This is a trial effort purely one recruitment.”
Sixth District Commissioner Joe Sherrill asked if the temporary work service would be vetting potential drivers and was told yes.
The prospective drivers sent to the school system for consideration would undergo additional vetting and around 20 hours of training.
The contracting of recruitment would not affect liability insurance, Sherrill was told.
Drivers would be hired on a three- to four-month trial basis, with the school system retaining the final hiring decision.
The motion passed unanimously and was sent to the full commission for consideration.
