The Cumberland County Commission’s budget committee unanimously approved a $57,095 American Rescue Plan Act Childcare Stabilization Fund grant for a local childcare program at their May 2 meeting.
This grant was received North Kids Club of Cumberland County Schools, which is a before and after-school childcare program in the county, and the funds will primarily go toward equipment, supplies and storage solutions. The grant also requires to use $2,000 as a bonus for the sole full-time employee, and $1,000 as a bonus for the sole part-time employee, to help retain the program’s two employees.
The budget committee’s next meeting is May 16 at 4:30 p.m. in the small courtroom of the courthouse, where commissioners will review the 2023-’24 general government budget, including capital items and personnel.
