Buc-ee’s will break ground on its new travel center in Crossville June 15 at noon.
Located at 2045 Genesis Rd., Buc-ee’s Crossville will mark the first Buc’ee’s travel center in Tennessee. The outpost continues Buc-ee’s multi-state expansion across the South, joining two recently opened locations in Florida and stores in Georgia and Alabama. Buc-ee’s broke ground on its first Kentucky location in April, with a projected opening date in 2022.
Buc-ee’s Crossville will occupy more than 53,400 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions just outside its store. Inside, travelers on the go will find snacks, meals and drink options. The new travel center will also feature restrooms known for their cleanliness.
Buc-ee’s favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available as well.
“Crossville is centrally located between Nashville and Knoxville — an ideal stop for folks headed west to Music City or east to the Great Smoky Mountains,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “Crossville is also the Golf Capital of Tennessee and a gorgeous destination in and of itself. We can’t wait for Buc-ee’s to provide another great reason for folks to make their way through Crossville.”
Buc-ee’s anticipates bringing 175 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area with starting pay above minimum wage, benefits, and paid vacation.
Founded in 1982, Buc-ee’s operates 38 stores across Texas, including the world’s largest convenience store. It’s multi-state expansion began in 2019.
For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.