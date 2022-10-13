Buc-ee’s created a statewide sensation in late June when the Texas-based mega-travel center opened its first Tennessee store in Cumberland County.
The county coffers are now seeing the results of that sensation, with $103,474 more than anticipated in local option sales tax collections in July.
“That is the first month of Buc-ee’s,” said Nathan Brock, finance director, during his finance presentation to the County Commission’s budget committee Tuesday.
Budgeted revenue was just shy of $1.261 million for the month. The actual revenue was almost $1.365 million.
“As you can see, it’s tracking very well,” Brock said.
Emergency medical service collections continue to be down. For the third month, EMS brought in less than projected, with collections $136,775 in the red against those anticipated.
“We’re down runs,” noted County Mayor Allen Foster. “We’re also not getting the Medicare payments that we used to get. We’re trying to get the state to fix that. We’ll see how that goes.”
The county’s Health and Safety Standards Board has used $1,592.50 of the $5,000 budgeted for legal fees. The amounts used are $910 in July and $682.50 in August.
In other business, the committee elected Nancy Hyder, 2nd District, as its chair.
Jack Davis, 5th District, was elected vice chair.
