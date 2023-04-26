A Cumberland County woman is dead following a Tuesday night shooting.
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a Brown Road residence around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday night after a 9-1-1 call reporting a shooting. They found the victim, Terri Loretta Pitton, 53, with a gunshot wound. PItton lived in the 700 block of Brown Rd.
A press release from the Sheriff’s Office says emergency medical personnel were called to the scene to provide care and transport Pitton to Cumberland Medical Center.
“Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, Ms. Pitton succumbed to her injuries,” the press release states.
Investigation into the shooting is ongoing at this time. No arrests have been made. The medical examiner will perform an autopsy.
“The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Terri Loretta Pitton during this difficult time,” the press release continues. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they grieve the loss of their loved one.”
This is a developing story. Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.
