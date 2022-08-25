With the support of both its staff and the community, Frank P. Brown Elementary has provided all 600 of its students with free school supplies. Principal Stephanie Speich initially surveyed her teachers last spring, asking if they would like the school to try and purchase all supplies for the students ahead of the 2022-23 school year.
“They were all on board with this plan and excited to be able to have school supplies available from day one,” Speich said.
Speich then reached out to the Tansi Exchange Club, the Ladies Club in Tansi, and local churches to help make this happen. With the help of the school’s bookkeeper, Donna Mifflin, Speich was able to budget $6,000 to ensure each student had their needed supplies. The money budgeted was used to purchase paper, pencils, folders, binders, glue sticks, crayons, colored pencils, markers, tissues, cleaning wipes and more. The school is also asking families who attend the school for $10 per student for replacement supplies throughout the school year.
“Because we started with this idea at the beginning of the last school year, we were able to budget money from fundraising, school funds, and donations to purchase a lot of the supplies at the end of last year and over the summer,” Speich explained. “We know that schools do not have endless amounts of funds, so we did have to sacrifice some things and plan strategically throughout the year to be able to make this happen.”
Brown Elementary’s aid was a welcome surprise, as inflation continues to impact parents’ ability to pay for school supplies. According to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey, families with children in elementary school through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on school items this year. The survey also states that 38% of consumers said they are cutting back in other spending areas to cover the cost of items for the upcoming school year.
“I wanted to be able to purchase those supplies for all students because I think this creates more unity among students and allows everyone to start the year with new supplies,” Speich said. “I wanted to take this burden off of our families so they can focus on other things at home.”
Every year, the school and community organizations help to purchase school supplies for students who do not have any, due to the large number of economically disadvantaged students attending Brown Elementary. Approximately 70% of Brown Elementary students are economically disadvantaged, according to Speich. Additionally, 78.7% of Brown Elementary students are eligible for free and reduced lunch assistance, which is higher than the state average of 61.6%.
“We work hard to create a culture in which families feel like they can come to us for support. Regardless of whether it is an electric bill, food, clothing or Christmas gifts, we make every effort to make sure our families have what they need,” Speich said.
“Students can’t learn or achieve at their highest ability unless their basic needs are being met,” Speich continued. “We all work together at Brown to get students the things they need to feel comfortable and remove barriers to learning.”
