UPDATED: This report has been updated with comments from state Sen. Paul Bailey, who represents Cumberland and White counties. See Tuesday's Chronicle for more on this story.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency has said it will not move forward with a plan to cut hardwood trees from about 800 acres in the Bridgestone-Firestone Wildlife Management Area in White County at this time.
In a letter to state Sen. Heidi Campbell, D-Nashville, TWRA Deputy Director Chris Richardson wrote, "The community feels we have not communicated sufficiently about our plans and have not been transparent. We hear their concern, and therefore TWRA will not be moving forward with the proposed cut in the farm unit on BSFS at this time."
State Sen. Paul Bailey, who represents Cumberland and White counties, said while the project may be halted at this time, “that doesn’t mean it’s fully stopped.”
“We need to continue to have a conversation relative to Bridgestone-Firestone,” Bailey said, adding the project has been a significant concern for many of his constituents who live near the WMA as well as the hunters and hikers who enjoy visiting the area.
TWRA had planned to begin the timber harvest in March, starting with 230 acres at the "farm unit" of the WMA off Eastland Rd. The agency's three-phase plan, however, called for removing trees from about 800 acres in that area and another 1,200 acres in the lower portion of the WMA, called the Big Bottom Unit.
The agency said it intends to move forward with the harvest in the Big Bottom area, which includes loblolly and mixed pines.
However, the letter says the decision is based solely on community opposition and not "the best science or what's best for wildlife." Richards continued, "In future management decisions, we will continue to engage with the public, and we will continue to be mission-driven, science-driven, and data-driven in our decision making."
Richards said plans to convert "closed-canopy forest into other critical and diverse habitats are going to continue in Tennessee." He adds that converting thick forest stands into more open savanna or grassland habitats is critical for several species in need of conservation and game species, like the bobwhite quail.
Campbell said one of the key concerns in the Bridgestone-Firestone WMA plan was the lack of transparency and communication from the agency to the public. At a community meeting in October, TWRA addressed a plan to convert 230 acres to grassland savanna in the farm unit. They did not discuss further plans for the area.
Campbell told the Chronicle Thursday, "I'm glad by putting a lot of pressure on them in a bipartisan manner, we were able to get them to delay the cut. But, the leadership at TWRA has failed to effectively communicate their plans to clearcut those 2,000 acres in the Bridgestone-Firestone Wildlife Management Area that they own."
Campbell said the agency has faced threats of litigation, including notice from a White County citizen of intent to sue under the federal Endangered Species Act and other litigation.
In January, 34 legislators also signed on to a letter from state Rep. Paul Sherrell, R-Sparta, that criticized the plan and what the lawmakers called a “shameful lack of communication and transparency” with TWRA offering “little to no assistance to the taxpayers.”
Sherrell said the plan would damage the environment and harm the county’s tourism industry.
“Government officials and government agencies are the servants of the people,” Sherrell wrote. “We as legislators have met with you and conveyed our concerns on behalf of our constituents. Those concerns were met with deaf ears by TWRA. We are now making it public to our constituents our exact intent and view on this deforestation plan which will negatively affect the community. We wholeheartedly disagree with this plan, support preventive legal action, and urge you to stop all action on the plan immediately.”
Bailey also signed the letter.
“We just want to make sure that what TWRA is doing is in the best interest of the WMA,” he said.
He said several bills have been filed that would require TWRA to follow policies and procedures other state agencies must follow. Other departments currently must provide 90 days notice of sales or environmental work, but those rules don’t apply to TWRA.
“We’re going to be looking at making sure they give plenty of public notice so constituents can voice their concerns and share their thoughts, whether it’s clear cutting or some other form of natural resource removal,” Bailey said.
Campbell has also filed a bill in the Tennessee General Assembly that would require the state agency to turn over profits from the sale of timber or other resources to the state's general fund. That companion bill in the House of Representatives is sponsored by state Rep. John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge.
She credited that pressure with the change in plans.
"TWRA once again changed their plans without any input from the public or experts who can ensure their deforestation plans are not going to impact federally endangered species," she said. "I just believe TWRA should be held accountable."
Campbell said she has a lot of bipartisan support for the bill.
"There's a general feeling in this legislature that TWRA has gotten out of control in terms of how they are operating without really any oversight," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.