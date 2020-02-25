CHRONICLE CENTENNIAL EDITION, July 12, 1956. Article on 1929 Floods continued. COUNTY BRIDGES GONE. At Clifty the county bridge that was built at cost of $3,000, is utterly gone and the abutments swept away also. The county bridge over Caney Fork in the Taylor's Chapel neighborhood, is gone also. What is known as the Center bridge, over Daddys Creek, is gone, it has only been built a year or two and cost close to $2,000. The steel bridge over Daddys Creek at the Easterly place, eight miles east of Crossville, was swept away and is not likely to be replaced.
The new bridge at Antioch on Daddys Creek was washed away as was a barn and two mules which stood near it. The Adams Ford bridge on Obed River was also washed away and a barn that stood on higher ground nearby. The railroad bridge of the N. C. and St. L. R. R. near Clifty is gone also. The report is that all bridges below the junction of Daddys Creek and Obed River are gone. Numerous small bridges in different parts of the county were swept from place. It has been estimated that the loss to the county will likely be close to $25,000 for bridges alone.
CRAB ORCHARD AND GRASSY COVE YET UNDERWATER. Stores and Houses Are Flooded; Running Down Slowly. Crab Orchard and Grassy Cove are the worst sufferers from the water which flooded this section Saturday. In Crab Orchard there is yet much water and going down slowly. Grassy Cove is still very “wet” with the waters passing out slowly. Both these localities are handicapped by the fact that the outlet passes under the mountains by underground channels.
BAD AT CRAB ORCHARD. At Crab Orchard much damage was done in goods in stores getting wet, loss of some cattle and chickens by being drowned. The water rose practically to the top of the hand-rail on the highway bridge there. For more than a mile in the low part of the town it was like a lake. Many Crossville people went there Saturday and Sunday to see it.
Sunday numerous houses were still surrounded by water. By Sunday afternoon the water had gone down less than ten inches. As the water has to find a way out through a small hole in the mountain it runs down very slowly. It is feared the hole has become clogged to such an extent that it may not go out for many days. Automobiles were able to go through on the highway by Wednesday morning bu there remains several inches of water still on the roadway. It is thought it may become necessary to dig a deep drain trench for nearly a mile to let the water into Renfro Hollow in order to prevent a recurrence of this condition.
GRASSY COVE “ALL WET.” Conditions in Grassy Cove are very bad as much of the Cove is under water and has been since Saturday morning. Some persons drove their cattle out Friday night and others got their stock to high ground. The John Kemmer store had water in it two feet deep. The water is gradually receding but as the hole in the mountain that lets it out into Sequatchie Valley is not large and is probably somewhat obstructed by debris, it is likely to be some days from the time the water fell until the situation there will be restored to normal. Much fencing is down. The total loss to the people in this beautiful mountain Cove promises to run into the thousands of dollars all together.
