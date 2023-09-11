Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will close a portion of Hwy. 70 W. in Crossville to replace the Obed River bridge beginning Monday, Sept. 11.
The bridge will remain closed for 13 months as the contractor will be demolishing the old bridge and constructing a new one in its place. The work includes grading and paving to tie the new bridge into the existing roadway. The project is scheduled for completion in November of 2024.
A detour with appropriate signs will be displayed to utilize Northside Drive (SR-462) to travel around the closure.
Additionally, the left turn from Sparta Dr. onto Miller Avenue (SR-392) will be closed for the duration of the project.
This work is weather-dependent.
