TDOT contract crews will begin bridge repairs on I-40 near mile marker 327 in Crab Orchard, Cumberland County on Monday, February 10, 2020. The bridges on I-40 in both directions over Daddys Creek and Main Street will undergo major repairs that will require the bridges to be reduced to one lane during the repairs. The contractor is scheduled to begin bridge repair work on I-40 West on Monday, February 10, 2020. They will begin work on I-40 East at a later date.
Once a lane of I-40 has been closed for bridge repairs, the contractor will work around the clock, excluding cure time for concrete repairs when other work cannot take place, until necessary repairs are complete and/or all lanes are fully reopened to traffic. The bridge repairs are scheduled to be completed on or before June 30, 2020.
The contractor will implement portable queue warning systems and temporary portable rumble strips as part of traffic control. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and expect delays while traveling through the work zone. Motorists may want to consider using U.S. 70 (SR‑‑1) as an alternate route between Exit 322 (SR-101/Peavine Road) and Exit 329 (Crab Orchard).
The bridge repairs are part of a project that also includes resurfacing a 6.5-mile section of I-40 from the SR-101 ramp near mile marker 322 to U.S. 70 (SR-1) near mile marker 329. Resurfacing operations will not take place until all bridge repairs have been completed and will be limited to nighttime work between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.
The contractor for the $4.3-million project is Rogers Group, Inc. The completion date for the resurfacing portion of the project is on or before October 31, 2020.
From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.