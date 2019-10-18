The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be performing its two-year inspection on several bridges on Interstate 40 in Cumberland County next week. This work will require reducing traffic to one lane for a period of time.
Inspectors be at mile marker 317 to inspect bridges over the Obed River Monday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in the morning and westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in the afternoon.
Tuesday, inspectors will be at the bridges over Daddy’s Creek at mile marker 327 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in the morning and westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in the afternoon.
Inspectors will be at the Piney Creek bridges at mile marker 338 on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in the morning and westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in the afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.