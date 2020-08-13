A pedestrian bridge connecting the Cumberland County Community Complex parking area to the Farmers Market is waiting for repairs, but the project could be a bigger undertaking than anticipated.
"In my opinion, you're wasting your money. I'm worried we're going to get it started and we'll find more issues," Adam Sebia, county maintenance supervisor, told the county building and grounds committee Monday.
The bridge was damaged by a falling tree during storms in the spring. That took out a section of the bridge and revealed problems with some of the support posts in the bridge.
Since then, the bridge was also the target of vandalism with handrails removed.
Steve Fountain with Superior Home Improvements, said the bridge had some structural issues that impacted safety. It would need some design changes to make it secure and meet building code requirements, including a second band board and cross bracing.
"If you grab that handrail and shake it, the whole deck moves because there's nothing keeping it from going side to side," Fountain said.
The bridge is 15 or more years old. The county could replace all handrails and all the decking or just replace the decking where the bridge section was removed by the tree. Cost would range from $12,465 to $15,465.
Sebia had another quote for $6,600, though that work was not as extensive as the work proposed by Fountain.
Jeff Cooper, 7th District commissioner, asked how many people use the bridge. Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner, said the bridge was put in place because there is no sidewalk from the parking area to the farmers market. Sebia said he would look at the possibility of building a sidewalk, instead.
Cooper said, "It might be better to put a fence up and be done with it," Cooper said.
Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, said constituents had reported the damage to the bridge.
"I know some people use it," she said.
County Finance Director Nathan Brock said the county is waiting for a determination on possible insurance claims from storm damage. Many of the claims would be small and possibly for old equipment. The county has a $5,000 deductible.
"We did lose a shed roof off the recycling facility across the street," Brock said.
There were more than 50 possible claims.
"Initial reports were it wasn't that bad except for some trees down. As the adjuster started looking, it turned into more claims," he said.
His preference is to look at the most significant claims first, once that information is received.
"At this point, we don't know the severity in dollars of the claims that have come in," he said.
The county would have to evaluate the insurance funds and the repairs needed.
Work has been ongoing at the Cumberland County Archives, though the COVID-19 health crisis has slowed progress somewhat.
Sebia said students from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology had not been able to work on projects related to renovation of the front portion of the building.
"The kids are still trying to get caught up," Sebia said. "We'll work with them."
County workers are working on lighting upgrades in the reading room, fixing a restroom facility so it’s available during construction of a proposed addition, and fixing wiring.
The basement will house records while the back portion of the building is demolished and a new portion built. Sebia's crew has been moving shelving into the basement and securing windows as part of the preparation work.
Kim Chamberlin, with Upland Design Group, presented a draft of a 4,000-square-foot addition to the county archives facility on E. First St. that would replace an existing three-story portion on the former church.
The facility would include a vault for document storage and a storage space that can be reconfigured as needed. There would also be restrooms and workspaces.
Chamberlin is seeking estimates for demolition costs before providing an estimate for the project.
"It's in bad shape at this point," Chamberlin said of that portion of the building. "My hope is to be back by the end of the month with good numbers to give you."
Sebia is working to relocate utilities from the back portion of the building to ensure continuity of service.
"It's going to be rather extensive," he said.
