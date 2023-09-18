The Obed River bridge on Hwy. 70 W., Sparta Hwy., is now closed for replacement. The Tennessee Department of Transportation estimates the project will take 13 months, with reopening scheduled for November 2024. Motorists should use an alternate route. The official detour utilizes the new Northside Dr. from Tennessee Ave. to Hwy. 70 N.
The city of Crossville has closed the left turn lane from Sparta Dr. onto Miller Ave. at the Five Points intersection in anticipation of increased traffic with the Obed bridge closure on Sparta Hwy. Motorists can turn right onto Miller from Sparta Dr.
