A Crossville man who police said offered them $200 to not be taken to jail has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and received a six-year suspended sentence with possibility of having the charge removed from his record.
Mariano Angel Cruz Bahena, 26, was indicted by the Cumberland County Grand Jury in June on a single count of bribery of a public servant which is alleged to have occurred on Dec. 19, 2021.
Monday Bahena pleaded guilty to attempted bribery of a public servant — a Class C/F felony, and received a six-year suspended sentence. That plea was set aside under terms and conditions of judicial diversion.
If Bahena serves his six-years on probation, meeting all requirements, he will be eligible to have the charge removed from his record.
Crossville Police Officers Andrew King and Jordan Winningham responded to a domestic situation in the Camelot subdivision during the dark hours of Dec. 19 and took Bahena into custody during their investigation.
The officers stated Bahena offered them $200 to let him go and not take him to jail, resulting in the bribery charge.
As a Range 1 offender, the sentence is to be one of 30% and Bahena is to pay court costs and probation fees.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Set for trial
• Jimmy Holder Brooks, rape of a trial, motion hearing date set for Nov. 1 and trial set Nov. 2.
• Robert David Morse, first-degree murder, continued to Dec. 2 for tracking with March trial date to be set.
Deadline
• Jason Michael Brooks, incest, continued to Nov. 9.
• Christopher Eugene Henderson Jr., possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Nov. 1.
• Noah Emanuell Hill, aggravated kidnapping, carjacking, attempted carjacking and theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to Dec. 5.
• Michael Lee Hopkins, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and probation violation, continued to Nov. 1.
• Bradley Ryan Miller, aggravated arson, continued to Dec. 2.
• Thomas Troy Parsons Jr., possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Nov. 9.
• Danny Ellison Parsons Jr., aggravated burglary, two counts of theft of property of up to $1,000, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card of up to $1,000, forgery and forgery by uttering, motion hearing set for Dec. 2 with trial to be set after hearing.
• Virginia Faye Presley, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Nov. 15.
• Adam Brian Smith, two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
• David Wade Smith, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, evading arrest, reckless driving, continued to Dec. 5 at which time Smith is to return with an attorney.
• Audrey Lynn Williams, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, reportedly in Putnam County custody and continued to Nov. 1.
• Tammy Bernice Davenport, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and simple possession, motion hearing continued to Nov. 1.
Arraignment
• John William Sharpe, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to Nov. 15.
Motions/petitions
• Thomas Mack Arnold, first-degree murder, motion hearing continued to Nov. 15.
• Pamela Sue Copley, probation violation and possession of meth, status report on treatment program; in good standing in rehab program and continued for tracking.
• Tammy Bernice Davenport, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and simple possession, motion hearing continued to Nov. 1.
Probation violations
• Taylor Lee Denny, probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 1.
• Olivia Marie Dowdy, James Hargis appointed to represent Dowdy and probation violation hearing continued to Nov 1.
• Gary Lamont Glass, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and agreed to serve the balance of a one-year sentence.
• Nicholas John Green, probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 1 with Green reportedly in custody in Warren County; forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
• Dennis Edward Hancock, probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 1 for tracking with application filed for entering a treatment program.
• Sandy Matthews Henderson, recently picked up on a probation violation warrant from Aug. 22, 1997, and having not been in trouble since, was ordered off probation and the warrant dismissed.
• Samuel Darin Hughes, probation violation warrant dismissed and probation terminated with proof of payment of $12,000 restitution paid.
• Carl Richard Matthews, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Matthews and probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 1.
• William Larry Matthews Sr., probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 1.
• Shallymar Ryan Miller, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear in court for a probation violation hearing, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing with probation hearing continued to Nov. 1.
• Desiree Cheyenne Norris, probation violation, $1,000 in restitution paid and probation terminated.
• Joe Levi Reagan, probation violations hearing continued to Nov. 15.
• David Edward Seickendick, pleaded guilty to a probation violation with credit for time already served and returned to supervised probation.
• Cameron Ashley Newport Sherrill, probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 15.
• Robert W. Slagle, probation violations based on new charges dismissed with charges in General Sessions Court dismissed for lack of prosecution.
• Kathy Ann Soriano, probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 2 for tracking of treatment program.
• William Thomas Whittaker Jr., probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 1.
• Arissa Wilson, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Wilson and probation violation basked on $1,058.71 restitution owed continued to Nov. 1.
• Caitlin Renee Richards, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Richards and probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.