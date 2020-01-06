After nearly 19 years as general manager of South Cumberland Utility District, Sandy Brewer has retired.
“When I came to the utility district the only thing I knew about water was if you needed it, turn on the faucet,” she joked.
Brewer’s family, friends, coworkers and board members gathered last week to extend well-wishes and celebrate her career and retirement.
“I can’t thank you all enough for coming today and working with me and helping me throughout the years,” She said.
Even at her own retirement party, Brewer acted as a hostess, making sure the guests were taken care of. As she greeted them, Brewer gave hugs, thanked visitors, made sure they felt welcomed, invited them to the food buffet and offered cold drinks and other refreshments.
Brewer was appointed to serve as general manager for South Cumberland Utility District in 2001 by former Cumberland County Executive Brock Hill after more than 10 years as business manager for the Cumberland County Board of Education.
Brewer credited three people who helped her the most in those early days.
She said Nathan Brock, county finance director; Hill; and Everett Bolin, Crab Orchard Utility District general manager helped her tremendously.
“If I had a question about budgeting, I called Nathan. If I had a question about the laws, I called Brock, and if we needed to borrow some equipment or needed help on a project, I called Everett,” Brewer said. “We all had a great working relationship.”
She also credited her great staff at South Cumberland Utility District and the board of directors saying they helped to make everything run as smoothly as possible.
“We have a great crew and a great staff of folks and I couldn’t have done it without them,” Brewer said.
She said Jack Davis, field manager at South Cumberland Utility was named general manager.
“I’m leaving you all in good hands. Jack’s a good guy and he knows a lot about our district,” Brewer said.
A sign on the wall said, “The legend has retired.” A cake with a beach scene and a rocking chair offered a sweet reminder of what is to come.
With her spare time during retirement, Brewer said she plans to spend more time with her family, traveling and relaxing.
“I’m going to miss the all the people and our customers the most,” Brewer said.
Jay Brown, chairman of South Cumberland Utility District’s board of directors, presented Brewer with a Swarovski Crystal watch.
“It has been a real pleasure to work with you all these years. We got together and got this gift for you. You truly deserve it for all of your hard work,” Brown said.
