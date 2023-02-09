The Bread of Life Rescue Mission has been serving Cumberland County for about 20 years. But leaders think there’s been some misconceptions about the organization that serves the community’s homeless with a roof over their heads, food in their belly and some spiritual intervention.
“The Bread of Life is more than just a place to put your head on a pillow,” said Jim DuBord, board member. “We help people get through the tough times in their life … In addition to being a faith-based organization, we try to provide stability for their lives and how they can go forward.”
The Bread of Life provides day-by-day shelter to people who have been admitted.
“Anyone who is doing anything they can to get into house, we’re not going to push them out,” said Ralph Reagan “We’re going to help them.”
But there’s a process for going to the Bread of Life. There have been issues when people have been dropped off at the mission, sometimes by police officers, both local and from surrounding communities.
“Not a week goes by that we don’t have a police car bring someone, open the door, puts them out, and drives away,” said Larry Doster, board vice president.
If able, they will tell the person they can’t take these individuals.
“All somebody wants is for us to take them off their hands,” Doster said.
Board members note anyone seeking to stay at the mission needs to talk with Connie Reagan, Ralph Reagan or other staff member to ensure the mission can serve their needs.
There’s a few things that need to happen — people need a negative Covid test (available at Bread of Life); they can’t be on certain medications, such as narcotic pain medication or powerful psychiatric medications; and they must abide by the rules — especially the rules against drug and alcohol use.
“If we are able to care for them, they will be invited it,” said Jim Mersereau, board member. “The goal is to help people get on their feet in their own housing with a job.”
Anyone can call during the day, giving their information to the office volunteer. They’ll be told to call back after 4 p.m. to talk with someone for intake.
Connie Reagan will do the intake for the women. She notes she’s often in the kitchen from 5-6 p.m. preparing for the evening meal.
“We’d like to be able to say this is how it happens, but that’s going to vary from day to day,” said Jim Mersereau, board member.
There are rules — making beds, attending daily church services, observing curfew and being out looking for housing or work — and failure to follow the rules can result in someone being asked to leave.
Because of this, the occupancy varies from day to day.
There are 27 mens beds and 27 women’s beds at the Fourth St. mission between the two dorms.
There is also a veterans home that can serve up to five men, and Ralph Reagan said he currently has eight men living in a transitional halfway house following release from incarceration.
They do not take sex offenders. The facility is located close to a school.
Bread of Life does open the church sanctuary when the temperature dips below freezing. That’s part of a law, Ralph Reagan said.
“We do not turn anyone away,” he said. “We try to get them to come in.”
The homeless population has been growing in Cumberland County. It’s stretching resources, said Vivian Walker, with Homeless Advocacy for Rural Tennessee, and the population has needs that aren’t being met — like a place for homeless individuals to go when they are discharged from the hospital.
Ralph Reagan said Bread of Life has worked with the local hospital on such needs, when it can.
In fact, that’s how Bread of Life came to be, he said.
“The hospital was saying we had too many people sleeping in the waiting rooms,” he said. He as an assistant pastor at First Baptist Church then, he said.
A survey of local churches found a significant portion of charitable spending by churches was going to pay for motel rooms for homeless people.
“I went to the church and gave them the vision,” Ralph Reagan said. “I worked over three years nonstop going to all the churches in Crossville and other people to build this.”
He said he and Connie took a personal loan to also help start the mission.
Connie Reagan said the mission cannot take people who are taking narcotics or certain psychiatric drugs. There is no medical staff to distribute those types of medications, though it can accommodate diabetic or blood pressure medications, she said.
Board Member Cathy Berger said taking patients discharged from the hospital could require the mission to provide round-the-clock medical staff — something they are not able to do.
“What if something happens at 2 a.m.?” she said. “There’s no one here to deal with that.”
There are dorm captains that oversee the sleeping quarters.
Ralph Reagan said there are services available to people who are homeless but choose not to stay at Bread of Life. That includes two showers for the homeless population.
“We still feed them. We still clothe them. We still give them the showers they need, the hygiene,” Ralph Reagan said.
Thousands of meals of served each month from the Fourth St. kitchen — 4,300 in December.
Bread of Life has helped with with unmet needs people have, including getting identification or working through barriers to get into housing.
A thrift store not only helps provide some revenue for the organization, it also serves as a place people can find furnishings when they’ve found a new home and are ready to leave the Bread of Life.
“That’s the ideal situation,” Mersereau said.
Ralph Reagan said there have been many challenges in operating the mission — from being cussed and threatened to having weapons drawn on him and his wife.
“We still love them,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.