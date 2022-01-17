A pregnant woman who tested positive for meth just days after her release from jail in December saw her bond revoked when a judge called her actions “selfish.”
Nekia Marie Watson stood before Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray — with a C-section pending for delivery of her third child — asking for bond so she could keep her appointments and deliver her baby in the hospital.
After hearing arguments from Watson’s attorney, Public Defender Janis Mize, and Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch, Bray admonished the defendant.
“You have already lost two kids adopted out, and now you are pregnant and taking meth,” said Bray. “I just don’t understand it.”
Mize had asked a bond be set and her probation violation hearing continued for medical reasons while Hatch argued that Watson should be denied bond because of the positive drug screen.
Watson pleaded guilty to vandalism in May 2021 and received an 11-month and 29-day suspended sentence with 30 days to serve at 75% and the balance on probation.
In August of that year, Watson pled guilty to a probation violation in and was ordered to serve the balance of a one-year sentence. Tennessee Department of Corrections released her from jail in early December.
Just over a week later, she tested positive for meth use which resulted in the probation violation warrant.
“It is as selfish as a thing I can imagine,” Bray continued. “Those children don’t deserve this.”
Watson told the court that her two older children have not shown any signs of her drug addiction and use. Both have been adopted out. The baby whose delivery is scheduled soon is already subject of an adoption action in another court.
If she had been held in the local jail, Cumberland County taxpayers would be responsible for the costs associated with the delivery.
Bray revoked Watson’s bond and ordered she immediately be transferred to the TDOC’s special needs unit in Nashville. If physically able to, she will return to court Jan. 19 for a probation violation hearing.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Probation violations
•Lauryn Grace Banks, pled guilty to a probation violation of picking up a new arrest and agreed to serve the balance of a one-year sentence with credit for time already served in jail.
•Damon Austin Goldberg, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Goldbert and continued to Jan. 19.
•Michael Paul Howard, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of failure to report and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence with credit for time already served in jail.
•Bryant Lewis Oakes, pled guilty to a probation violation of failed drug tests and new charges and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence with credit for any time already served.
•Benjamin Lane Reece, probation violation hearing continued.
•Adam Shane Ricketts, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Ricketts and continued to March 4.
•Lillian Hammons Sheffield, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Sheffield and continued to Feb. 4.
•Ronnie Lee Schubert Jr., Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Schubert and continued to Feb. 4.
