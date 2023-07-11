The Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley serves more than 7,200 youth each year through its 22 clubs in five East Tennessee counties.
Members of the organization said they could head west into Cumberland County — if the community demonstrates a need and shows a commitment to making the program successful.
“It’s a pretty strong brand across the state of Tennessee,” said Bart McFadden, president and CEO of the organization. “But we also see that there’s kind of a void of Boys and Girls Clubs in this part of the state, and we’re always willing to explore ways that we can serve kids in communities where there’s a need.”
The presentation to the Crossville City Council was part of an ongoing effort to identify potential partners in a proposed indoor recreation center the city is considering.
“They’ve got a pretty cool structure in place that they’ve done with the city of Clinton,” said Crossville Mayor R.J. Crawford. “I asked them to talk about how maybe they could participate in the recreation center we’re looking at and possible after-school programs.”
Boys and Girls Clubs focus on helping youth become “productive, caring, responsible citizens.”
“Our core values as an organization are to meet the needs of kids,” McFadden said. “First and foremost, that is why we exist.”
The organization provides after-school and summer childcare programs incorporating academics, physical activity and character education. The organization holds state licensing to operate a daycare facility. Partnerships with school systems allow the clubs to provide tutoring services and share academic information.
Clubs operate in various spaces, from facilities owned by the clubs to schools, community centers or meeting spaces in housing developments.
“Every kid can benefit from a good Boys and Girls Club experience,” McFadden said.
It’s a simple concept: give kids a safe place to have fun, learn, be with their friends and engage in positive activities.
“And most importantly, it’s relationships,” McFadden said.
In Clinton, the clubs charge $30 a week per child for programs. They also offer scholarships, but McFadden said they want to keep the cost affordable. That’s important because 91% of their members qualify for free or reduced meals.
Programs serve elementary through high school students. They offer homework help, youth arts programs, sports programs, special-interest clubs, workforce development, internship programs and emotional wellness activities.
The emotional and social health program has been critical in the aftermath of the pandemic, as it helps kids build social skills. McFadden said it also addresses the impact of adverse childhood experiences, ACEs. Staff members are trained and can provide counseling, support sessions, or other services to youth and their families.
In addition to the youth services provided, the availability of childcare serves families, McFadden said. After-school programs operate from about 2:30-6 p.m., and summer programs are open 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
“When I go back to those core values — to meet the needs of kids — if you’re a working family in the middle of summer, you need that window of time,” McFadden said.
A national study estimated Boys and Girls Clubs return $9.80 in economic impact for every dollar invested. McFadden said the study found a $12.47 return per $1 investment in Tennessee.
Crawford asked if the organization built facilities. McFadden said they had built some facilities, but the organization operates in various spaces and partnership models.
“We have four that we own outright and operate,” McFadden said.
McFadden said that if a community is interested in bringing Boys and Girls Clubs to the area, they will work with them to identify operating support.
“We need to know that those dollars are going to be there,” he said. “You don’t want to be reliant on government funding on any level.”
There needs to be community buy-in for an organization to be successful.
“If we can get those two years, then we can go about the business of identifying other partnership dollars, either through our state alliance, corporate sponsorships or other grants that would help sustain it long-term,” McFadden said.
The city does not yet know the cost of an indoor recreation center. They have tasked Upland Design Group to design a facility with two indoor pools — a competition pool and an instructional/therapy pool — and an outdoor pool, two gymnasiums, an indoor walking track and fitness spaces for cardio, strength training and group classes.
The council hopes to have estimates on the cost of the facility in the coming months. Early estimates had reached as high as $65 million, though planners have indicated they believe the final price will be significantly less.
The council has talked with other groups regarding facility operations and community benefits, including the Putnam County Family YMCA, as it continues to develop a plan for the facility and programs.
The council deferred action on a marketing proposal for the project.
A proposal from E. Allan Brandon offers a cost of $68,000 for marketing services from June-October, including press releases, strategic messaging, graphic design, and the creation of marketing materials.
City Attorney Randy York recommended the council issue requests for proposals from firms. He provided examples from the city of Memphis that could be used to develop the proposals. That process typically takes about two months.
That’s when the council hopes to hear back from the architectural firms on the estimated cost of the project.
“We’ve got to get it nailed down before we move forward on anything else, until we know what the thing’s going to cost,” Crawford said. “I would feel more comfortable if we waited until we had that meeting and said, ‘This is what it’s going to cost.’”
Crawford said the community was confused about the project because, so far, the council has not been able to say what the project will include, what it will cost and how it will pay for it.
Council member Scot Shanks said a marketing firm could help get that message out to the community.
“Part of the proposal is doing some surveys,” Shanks said, saying that information could help the council explain the need and support for the project to the community.
