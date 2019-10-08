Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, will again lead the Cumberland County Board of Education as chairperson.
Boston was elected following a 6-3 vote during the September meeting, when the board elects its officers and makes its annual appointments.
“Thank you, very much,” Boston said. “I appreciate it.”
Boston received nominations from Tony Brock, 5th District representative; Tom Netherton, 6th District representative; Rebecca Hamby, 7th District representative; and herself. Jim Inman, 1st District representative, received nominations from Stace Karge, 9th District representative; Shirley Parris, 3rd District representative; and himself. Josh Stone, 4th District representative, nominated himself, and Robert Safdie, 2nd District representative, nominated Karge. Karge and Stone withdrew their names from consideration.
Voting for Boston were Stone, Safdie, Boston, Brock, Netherton and Hamby. Inman received votes from Parris, Karge and Inman.
Inman was elected vice chairman, the role he has filled the past year, following a 5-4 vote.
Inman received nominations from Parris, Brock, Karge and himself. Hamby was nominated by Boston and herself. Stone nominated Netherton while Netherton nominated Stone, and Safdie nominated Brock. Stone, Netherton and Brock all withdrew from the election.
Inman was elected with support from Safdie, Parris, Inman, Brock and Karge. Hamby received votes from Stone, Boston, Netherton and Hamby.
Hamby was named parliamentarian by acclimation after nominations from Safdie, Boston, Inamn, Brock and herself. Parris, Stone and Brock all received nominations but withdrew, leaving only Hamby on the ballot.
Stone moved to elect Hamby by acclimation, supported by Inman and unanimously approved.
She has served in this role for the past year.
Safdie was re-elected Tennessee Legislative Network representative, as well.
He was nominated by Parris, Boston, Inman, Brock, Netherton, Hamby and Karge. Safdie nominated Netherton and Stone nominated Parris, both of whom withdrew from the election.
Boston then moved to name Safdie TLN representative by acclimation, supported by Hamby and unanimously approved.
Tabitha Webb was appointed board recorder for the year following a motion by Boston and second by Hamby.
