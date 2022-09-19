The new Cumberland County Board of Education has held their first meeting together, and have elected their officials for the school year, as of a special-called Sept. 14 meeting.
Teresa Boston, the board’s 8th District representative, was elected board chairman for the 2022-’23 school year. The board nominated and voted for her unanimously.
Rebecca Hamby, the 7th District representative, was elected board vice chairman for the 2022-’23 school year. She won the board’s vote 5-4 against 6th District representative Chris King.
King was then elected board parliamentarian for the 2022-’23 school year. He won the board’s vote 8-1, and the only dissenting vote was his own, for 3rd District representative Sheri Nichols.
Shannon Stout, 9th District representative, was elected TLN Representative for the 2022-’23 school year. The board nominated and voted for her unanimously.
This is also Stout’s first year as a BOE member, after winning the Aug. 4 election.
The board also elected Tabitha Webb to continue her position as board recorder, as there were no new nominees.
The board will have their next official meeting Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.
