The weather pattern for the week ahead is looking pretty boring with high temperatures mostly in the upper 40s and lows near freezing.
There will be some light precipitation from time to time, but no major systems. The warmest days I see would be Feb. 2-4. We could get into the 50s but colder with a chance of rain showers and snow showers from Feb. 5-9.
The month of February can bring anything from tornadoes to snow and ice. It is the month where the seasons begin to do battle again with the big differences in temperature.
We are wrapping up January, and there were some past weather events I had not talked about, so I thought I had better put them on the record for you before the month is over.
Jan. 5, 1960: Crossville measured 8 inches of snow.
Jan. 7, 2014: A winter storm system ushered in one of the worst cold outbreaks in mid-state history. The temperature in Crossville dropped to 9 below zero.
Jan. 26, 1832: While there is no record of weather in Cumberland County at that time, the Sparta Law Journal recorded a note the temperature dropped to 18 below zero in Sparta and 26 below in McMinnville. So it would be fascinating to know what we had in Cumberland County.
Jan. 30, 2002: Crossville tops out at a balmy 72 degrees.
You can reach me anytime with comments or questions, weather1@charter.net
