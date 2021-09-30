With new cases of COVID-19 on the decline in many parts of the state, Tennessee’s chief health official again called on individuals to consider being vaccinated against the virus.
“We are not going to boost our way out of this pandemic,” Dr. Lisa Piercey, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health, said during a press briefing Wednesday. “The single most effective way for us to end this pandemic is to get the unvaccinated vaccinated.”
While the state saw an increase in people seeking vaccines in the early weeks of the latest surge, Piercey said that has slowed. The state reported about 52.4% of Tennessee residents have had at least one vaccine dose, with 46.1% of the state fully vaccinated.
In Cumberland County, 45.21% of residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine, with 38.21% fully vaccinated.
Piercey said cases are either leveling off or decreasing in the state, with most decreases seen in the Memphis and West Tennessee area.
“We’re just now starting to see leveling off or slowing of the rate of rise in our East Tennessee markets,” Piercey said, adding that includes the Upper Cumberland region. “They’re still really feeling the crunch, but they’re starting to get relief.”
Cumberland County reported 489 active cases on Monday, the most recent data available from the state. That’s down from 793 cases on Sept. 19 and the county’s peak of 875 active cases Sept. 11.
As of Sept. 28, the state reported 12% of hospital beds in the state were available, with 6% — or 127 beds — of ICU beds available.
At Cumberland Medical Center Wednesday, 40 patients were either confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 at the hospital, with 34 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The hospital reported 82% of all COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated and 90% of ICU patients were unvaccinated. There were about 10 ICU patients on Sept. 29.
Piercey said the state expects the number of deaths to continue to rise, both due to the lag in reporting deaths and the length of time younger patients — which were impacted more severely in the recent surge — spend in the hospital.
“We may or may not have seen the peak of deaths yet,” she said.
Cumberland County has had 199 deaths reported, an increase of 12 from Sept. 21 to Sept. 27.
Piercey offered updates on the roll out of booster shots and the supply of early intervention treatment monoclonal antibodies during a press briefing Wednesday.
Booster shots — currently only approved for the Pfizer vaccine — are now given at the Cumberland County Health Department and from other vaccine providers. The health department offers drive-thru vaccines Monday-Friday from 1-4 p.m., with walk-in vaccines offered 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
The third shot of the Pfizer vaccine is for individuals who completed their two-dose vaccination with Pfizer at least six months ago.
“That’s about the time most of the general population was becoming eligible for vaccines,” Piercey said.
The Centers for Disease Control have issued guidance that ages 65 and older, individuals 50-64 with underlying medical conditions, or people in long-term care facilities should get a booster shot. Piercey said medical conditions include high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, COPD or diabetes.
“The CDC says you should have a booster shot,” Piercey said.
Boosters are also available for individuals 18-49 who have underlying medical conditions or who are at increased risk of occupational exposure, particularly health care workers.
She emphasized boosters are currently only for the Pfizer vaccine.
“When you get a booster, you need the same product,” she said. “That’s not an absolute prohibition against mixing and matching, but it’s best practice to have the same product for your booster that you had for your first two shots.”
She anticipates boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines could be approved in the coming weeks along with approval for the Pfizer vaccine for people ages 5-11. Pfizer is approved for people 12 and up, with full U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for ages 18 and up.
After concerns the state may not have enough supply of monoclonal antibodies in early September, Piercey said distribution had been steady. The federal government began shipping states allotments of the treatment that can lesson severity of the virus when given within a few days of diagnosis.
“Fortunately, we have had enough supply,” Piercey said.
She said the available supply means providers do not have to use protocols from the National Institutes of Health that would have prioritized unvaccinated patients for the treatment.
Crossville pharmacist Landon Headrick of Cumberland Vital Care, a specialty pharmacy offering infusion services, said his facility had received the supply it needed, but demand has fallen in recent weeks as the number of new cases has declined.
Piercey said the state continues to collect data on use of monoclonal antibodies, with the federal allocation to continue at least through the fall and possibly into the winter.
